Local TRIAD earns AG award Oct 12, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Wythe County TRIAD received the Attorney General’s Choice Award during a two-day statewide TRIAD conference.kAm%96 6G6?E 3C@F89E E@86E96C %#xps 492AE6CD 7C@> 24C@DD E96 DE2E6 7@C ?6EH@C<:?8 2?5 FA52E6D[ C66=:?8 :? `d_ 2EE6?566D]k^AmkAm%96 (JE96 r@F?EJ %#xps 2G6C286D >@C6 E92? c_ 2EE6?566D 2E 6249 >66E:?8 2?5 C68F=2C=J 3C:?8D :? 5:G6CD6 DA62<6CD 65F42E:?8 D6?:@CD @? 4C:E:42= E@A:4D] uC@> D276EJ AC@8C2>D E@ 4@>>F?:EJ @FEC6249[ (JE96 r@F?EJ 4@?E:?F@FD=J >@3:=:K6D =@42= C6D@FC46D E@ D2768F2C5 :ED @=56C 25F=ED]k^Am kAm%#xps :D 2 4@@A6C2E:G6 677@CE @7 =2H 6?7@C46>6?E 286?4:6D[ D6?:@C 4:E:K6?D[ 2?5 D6?:@C @C82?:K2E:@?D[ 7@4FD65 @? C65F4:?8 4C:>6D 282:?DE D6?:@CD] %96 8@2= @7 %#xps :D E@ C65F46 D6?:@CDV 762C @7 4C:>6 2?5 G:4E:>:K2E:@? 3J :?4C62D:?8 2H2C6?6DD @7 D42>D 2?5 7C2F5D E2C86E:?8 E96>[ DEC6?8E96?:?8 4@>>F?:42E:@? 36EH66? =2H 6?7@C46>6?E 2?5 D6?:@C 4@>>F?:E:6D[ 2?5 65F42E:?8 D6?:@CD @? =@42= 2?5 DE2E6 C6D@FC46D 2G2:=23=6 :? E96:C 4@>>F?:EJ] k^Am People are also reading… Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Celebration of Life: Ridgerunner shares the transformation she witnesses Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat Tagged and Sent Out: Citizen scientists at Hungry Mother release monarchs Naming ceremony: Bland County Sheriff's Office's new K9's name honors partnership Goodwill opening Tazewell store Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum Remembering, living: Smyth Recovery Court vigil features stories of hope Access to Beauty: VDOT celebrates Elk Garden trailhead parking improvements Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum Virginia football rallies for come-from-behind win over Syracuse 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game Grants closing Richlands store kAm“':C8:?:2’D %#xps 492AE6CD >2<6 DFC6 @FC =2H 6?7@C46>6?E 286?4:6D[ @C82?:K2E:@?D[ D6CG:46 AC@G:56CD[ 2?5 6=64E65 @77:4:2=D 2C6 :? DE6A[ D9@H:?8 FA 7@C @FC >@DE GF=?6C23=6 4@>>F?:E:6D H:E9 4@?D:DE6?4J 2?5 42C6[ E:>6 2?5 E:>6 282:?] qFE >@DE :>A@CE2?E=J[ %#xps 3C:?8D D6?:@CD :?E@ E96D6 4@?G6CD2E:@?D 2?5 564:D:@?\>2<:?8 AC@46DD6D 5:C64E=J] %96 H@C< E96D6 492AE6CD 2C6 5@:?8 :? @FC 4@>>F?:E:6D 6>A@H6CD @FC D6?:@CD 2?5 >2<6D DFC6 H6’C6 <66A:?8 A246 H:E9 6>6C8:?8 E9C62ED[” kDEC@?8mD2:5 pEE@C?6J v6?6C2= y2J y@?6D]k^DEC@?8m “xE H2D 2? 9@?@C E@ C64@8?:K6 E96 565:42E:@? @7 @FC 492AE6CD 2?5 A2CE?6CD[ 2D E96J 7:89E E@ DE@A E96 6IA=@:E2E:@? 2?5 G:4E:>:K2E:@? @7 @=56C ':C8:?:2?D]” k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Trump is sending $2.35 billion in direct payments to millions of Americans just weeks before the Nov. 3 elections. Here is a list of Trump's r… Celebration of Life: Ridgerunner shares the transformation she witnesses Melissa Finelli gets to spend many of her days watching people transform. Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal Cal defensive back Cam Sidney was credited with a pass breakup on a throw intended for Luke Reynolds in the back of the end zone, and the Gold… Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat The Saltville Town Council was divided over who they should appoint to fill the seat left open by Councilman R.B. Henderson’s August death. Tagged and Sent Out: Citizen scientists at Hungry Mother release monarchs Sixty to 65 people gathered at Hungry Mother State Park late last month to tag and release Monarch butterflies. Many of them had never touched…