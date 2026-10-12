Words to the Wise WORDS TO THE WISE: When God Remembers Bastian Church of God Pastor Cliff Bowman Oct 12, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save God’s remembrance is not recollection—it is covenant mercy put into action.kAmkDEC@?8mk6>m“qFE v@5 C6>6>36C65 }@29…” — v6?6D:D gi`k^6>mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm(92E s@6D xE |62? 7@C v@5 E@ #6>6>36Cnk^AmkAm$6G6C2= A2DD286D @7 $4C:AEFC6 E6== FD E92E E96 {@C5 “C6>6>36C65]” v@5 C6>6>36C65 }@29] w6 C6>6>36C65 w:D A6@A=6 DF776C:?8 :? t8JAE] w6 C6>6>36C65 #2496=] *6E v@5 :D 2==\<?@H:?8j w6 5@6D ?@E >:DA=246 724ED @C 7@C86E w:D 49:=5C6? 2D H6 >:89E 7@C86E E@ AFE E96 >:=< 324< :? E96 C67C:86C2E@C]k^Am kAm(96? $4C:AEFC6 D2JD E92E v@5 C6>6>36CD[ :E 5@6D ?@E >62? E92E D@>6E9:?8 925 D=:AA65 w:D >:?5] xE >62?D E92E w6 EFC?D w:D 72:E97F= 2EE6?E:@? 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