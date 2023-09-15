The Friends of the Fort Chiswell Library has been busy fundraising this summer and has held four raffles.

The first two raffles were pulled on July 1. The group raffled an Old Town Dirigo Plus Double Kayak valued at $1,800. The winner was Isabel Custer. The other July raffle was for a Rovr Rollr 45 Cooler valued at $400. The cooler was won by Cindy Shelton.

The kayak for Custer was picked up by her friend, Stephen Polydoroff.

The next drawings were held September 9. The first drawing was for an Old Town Loon 106 Recreational Kayak valued at $1,000. It was won by Daniel Pickett. The second drawing was for a Nemo Stargaze Recliner Luxury Chair valued at $300. It was won by John Lambert.

The Friends of the Fort Chiswell Library would like to thank the generous donor for the items and their continued support.

The Friends group is working hard at fundraising and getting to the ultimate goal of opening the library. It has book and yard sale items for sale the first Friday and Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please donate to the library at the Fort Chiswell Branch of First Community Bank or through the GoFundMe page. You can also contact a member of the group to make donations as well.