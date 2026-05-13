Northwood High FFA hosts second horse show SPorter May 13, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 12 Monica Johnson/For the Smyth County News & Messenger Monica Johnson/For the Smyth County News & Messenger Monica Johnson/For the Smyth County News & Messenger Monica Johnson/For the Smyth County News & Messenger Monica Johnson/For the Smyth County News & Messenger Monica Johnson/For the Smyth County News & Messenger Monica Johnson/For the Smyth County News & Messenger Monica Johnson/For the Smyth County News & Messenger Sierra Davenport claimed the buckles in the Open Division and Poles. Submitted photo Rylee Ward won the Youth Division. Submitted photo Danny Privett claimed the Masters/Senior Division title. Submitted photo Huxley Hicks won the Pee Wee division. Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter About 60 horses competed last Saturday in the Northwood High School FFA Horse Show at the Rich Valley Fairgrounds.kAm$4@EE r@=6[ }w$ 28C:4F=EFC6 E62496C[ D2:5 E9:D :D E96 D64@?5 J62C E96 uup 4=F3 92D 96=5 2 9@CD6 D9@H[ 2?5 E96J 9@A6 E@ >2<6 :E 2? 2??F2= 6G6?E]k^AmkAm%96 D9@H[ r@=6 D2:5[ 96=AD E96 4=F3 “C2:D6 7F?5D 7@C @FC DEF56?ED E@ 4@>A6E6 :? G2C:@FD 4@?E6DED E9C@F89@FE E96 J62C]”k^AmkAmp== E96 uup >6>36CD 2C6 6?4@FC2865 E@ 96=A[ r@=6 D2:5[ 255:?8 E92E D@>6 D9@H FA 2E g 2]>] 2?5 DE2J E:== 4=62?FA =2E6 :? E96 6G6?:?8]k^Am kAm%96 H:??6CD @7 6249 5:G:D:@? H6C6i !66 (66[ wFI=6J w:4<D[ qF4<=6 $A@?D@C \ r:C4=6 q u6?4:?8j *@FE9 s:G:D:@?[ #J=66 (2C5[ qF4<=6 $A@?D@C \ q=F6 #:586 ~FE7:EE6CDj ~A6? s:G:D:@?[ $:6CC2 s2G6?A@CE[ qF4<=6 $A@?D@C \ r=2C< u2C>Dj |2DE6CD^ $6?:@C s:G:D:@?[ s2??J !C:G6EE[ qF4<=6 $A@?D@C \ r2EE=6 rC66<j 2?5 !@=6D[ $:6CC2 s2G6?A@CE[ qF4<=6 $A@?D@C \ w@CDE>2?? w:== u2C>]k^Am People are also reading… Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges Marion firefighters help battle Wytheville blaze, welcome long-awaited engine Oak Point teacher honored in Richmond ceremony Virginia Tech AD Babcock: Men's basketball needs help with NIL funding Meet Jarek: Smyth County's Pet of the Week Hobart Smith Day celebrates Saltville, Appalachia's musical legacy Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor Medical debt eliminated for nearly 7K Smyth residents Trump says federal gasoline tax to be reduced 'till it's appropriate' Work begins on $12.7M expansion of Mount Rogers Community Services' Marion campus Sugar Grove Elementary students experience the power of kindness FBI searching Portsmouth office of state Sen. Louise Lucas 3 juveniles face charges following Smyth, Wythe pursuit on I-81 Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects kAm$9@H DA@?D@CD H6C6 r=2C< u2C>D[ r2EE=6 rC66<[ r:C4=6 q u6?4:?8[ q=F6 #:586 ~FE7:EE6CD[ w@CED>2?? w:== u2C>[ rw r2EE=6 r@>A2?J[ u@I '2==6J {{r[ qC2?565 w[ #FC2= rC66< %9C625D[ r9:=9@H:6 u6?46 $FAA=J[ !2C<D $92G65 x46[ %C24E@C $FAA=J r@][ 2?5 E96 #:49 '2==6J u2:C]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges On April 29, a one-time doctor at Smyth County Community Hospital was arraigned on seven federal indictments related to an alleged sexual rela… Marion firefighters help battle Wytheville blaze, welcome long-awaited engine On April 25, a building familiar to many people burned. The building, most commonly associated with its stint as a Bob Evans restaurant, was d… Oak Point teacher honored in Richmond ceremony Tuesday, Hunter Trivette was honored as one of Virginia’s Regional Teachers of the Year as the Commonwealth named its Teacher of the Year from… Virginia Tech AD Babcock: Men's basketball needs help with NIL funding “I would guesstimate it just near the middle, maybe slightly below,” Babcock said of where men’s basketball would rank in the ACC for NIL fund… Meet Jarek: Smyth County's Pet of the Week Smyth County Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week is Jarek, who has been in the shelter’s care for 90 days with no interest.