Sheriff won’t seek fourth term Doug Thompson Correspondent Sep 30, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Floyd County Sheriff Brian Craig, late in his third term, announced on Facebook over the weekend that he will not run for a fourth round.kAm“x A=2? E@ C6E:C6 2E E96 6?5 @7 >J 4FCC6?E E6C> @? `a\b`\af” rC2:8 D2:5 :? 9:D 2??@F?46>6?E $F?52J]k^AmkAmw6 25565i “$6CG:?8 2D J@FC $96C:77 92D 366? @?6 @7 E96 8C62E6DE 9@?@CD @7 >J =:76] x 2> 6E6C?2==J 8C2E67F= E@ E96 4:E:K6?D @7 u=@J5 r@F?EJ 7@C J@FC ECFDE 2?5 DFAA@CE] x 2> 6DA64:2==J AC@F5 @7 E96 >6? 2?5 H@>6? @7 E96 u=@J5 r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46] %96:C 565:42E:@? E@ @FC 4@>>F?:EJ :D ECF=J 4@>>6?523=6] x 2> 9@?@C65 E@ H@C< H:E9 E96> 6249 2?5 6G6CJ 52J]k^Am kAm“x C6>2:? 7F==J 4@>>:EE65 E@ D6CG:?8 u=@J5 r@F?EJ 2?5 E96 >6? 2?5 H@>6? @7 E96 $96C:77’D ~77:46 E9C@F89 E96 6?5 @7 >J E6C>] pD 2=H2JD[ x 2AAC64:2E65 J@FC =@G6 2?5 DFAA@CE]k^Am People are also reading… Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Wiring the world: Saltville company continues innovation legacy 1,374 pages: Smyth School Board receives study of school buildings' needs Virginia Voices: Lieutenant Governor gets to know Wytheville Monarch Watch: Citizen scientists tag, launch monarchs to join migration to Mexico Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Flock camera debate continues in Marion Feels Like Home: Lewis' Country Store prepares to open in Chilhowie Smyth, Wythe TRIAD chapters win grants to continue helping senior citizens Rain, wind, and resilience: Hokies rally to win messy game at Boston College Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th Grayson Highlands State Park hosts Fall Festival Sept. 26-27 Pribula, Flores and Courtney lead Virginia football in blowout win over Delaware kAmrC2:8 92D H@? DEC@?8 DFAA@CE 2>@?8 u=@J5 r@F?EJ C6D:56?ED 7@C EC2?D7@C>:?8 E96 D96C:77’D 56A2CE>6?E H:E9 J@F?8[ AC@76DD:@?2= @77:46CD] w6 25565 A6CD@??6=[ :?DE:EFE65 2 $6?:@C (2E49 AC@8C2> H96C6 56AFE:6D 42==65 @? @=56C C6D:56?ED[ >2?J @7 E96> =:G:?8 2=@?6[ 2?5 AC@G:565 96=A 2?5 2DD:DE2?46]k^AmkAmp=E9@F89 E96 $96C:77’D C@=6 H2D EC25:E:@?2==J 2? 25>:?:DEC2E:G6 A@D:E:@?[ rC2:8 H2D @7E6? @FE H:E9 9:D 56AFE:6D[ C:5:?8 A2EC@=] w6 H2D AC6D6?E 2E D49@@= 6G6?ED 2?5 96=A65 DE277 DFAA@CE A@D:E:@?D @? G@==6J32== 2?5 @E96C DA@CED]k^Am kAm“xE 92D 366? 492==6?8:?8 3FE D2E:D7J:?8” 96 E@=5 %96 u=@J5 !C6DD 27E6C r:C4F:E r@FCE %F6D52J] “xE H2D E:>6 7@C >6 E@ C6E:C6 7C@> E96 A@D:E:@?]”k^Am kAmrC2:8 42>6 7C@> E96 C2?<D @7 56AFE:6D 2?5 2??@F?465 9:D CF? 27E6C $92??@? +6>2? C6E:C65 :? a_`d] w6 362E r9C:DE:2?D3FC8 A@=:46 @77:46C s@F8 (655=6 :? 2 AC:>2CJ 6=64E:@? 2?5 H@? E96 86?6C2= 6=64E:@? @G6C 7@C>6C $E2E6 %C@@A6C 2?5 u=@J5 4@FCE 32:=:77 y:>>J w@H6CJ] w6 3642>6 $96C:77 @? y2?] `[ a_`e] w6 H@? E96 ?6IE EH@ 6=64E:@?D 62D:=J]k^AmkAm rC2:8 FA8C2565 E96 56A2CE>6?E’D A2EC@= 42CD[ C6A=24:?8 E96 5:D4@?E:?F65 u@C5 D652?D H:E9 $&'D[ 56G6=@A65 2 ?6H D2=2CJ D4965F=6 2?5 AC@>@E:@? A2E9D 2?5 H@? AC2:D6 7C@> E96 4@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 $FA6CG:D@CD] w6 FA8C2565 E96 D49@@= C6D@FC46 @77:46CD’ AC@8C2>D 2?5 AFE @?6 :? 6249 @7 E96 4@F?EJ’D 6=6>6?E2CJ D49@@=D 2?5 E96 9:89 D49@@=]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Last week, the Glade Spring Police Department arrested Betty E. Campbell after executing a search warrant. In addition to new charges, she was… Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Smyth County was awarded two significant grants for its proposed school construction projects at Chilhowie and Marion Senior high schools. The… Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Chilhowie Elementary got attention at last week’s school board meeting. The attention wasn’t for anything negative, but for the number of stud… Wiring the world: Saltville company continues innovation legacy A slogan describing Saltville and its history declares “From the Ice Age to the Space Age.” An industry leader in the community loves to tell … 1,374 pages: Smyth School Board receives study of school buildings' needs $221+ million is the estimated cost of repairs and renovations needed at Smyth County’s schools over the next few years, according to a just c…