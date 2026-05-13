Petty Rewind, a Tom Petty tribute, to make Lincoln Theatre debut after sudden rescheduling May 13, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lincoln Theatre will host Petty Rewind: A Tom Petty Experience on Saturday, May 30, at 7:30 p.m.kAmp7E6C 2? :?4:56?E C6BF:C65 E96 32?5 E@ A@DEA@?6 E96:C {:?4@=? %962EC6 563FE[ !6EEJ #6H:?5 :D AF>A65 E@ 7:?2==J 3C:?8 E96:C E@A\C2E65 %@> !6EEJ EC:3FE6 E@ |2C:@? @? |2J b`] t2C=:6C E9:D D62D@?[ E96 32?5 >6>36CD @7 @?6 @7 p>6C:42’D E@A\C2E65 %@> !6EEJ EC:3FE6D H6C6 862C:?8 FA E@ >2<6 2 DE@A :? |2C:@?[ H96? 2 32?5 >6>36C H2D DF556?=J :?G@=G65 :? 2? 244:56?E] %96 32?5 H2D 5:D2AA@:?E65 E@ 56=:G6C E96 ?6HD E@ 72?D H9@ H6C6 6286C E@ 962C D@>6 w62CE3C62<6CD 9:ED] }@H[ H:E9 2== 32?5 >6>36CD C625J E@ C@4< 2?5 C@==[ !6EEJ #6H:?5 :D H@C<:?8 E@ 56=:G6C E96:C 36DE A6C7@C>2?46 J6E]k^Am kAm!6EEJ #6H:?5 :D 2 ?2E:@?2==J E@FC:?8 %@> !6EEJ EC:3FE6 32?5 A6C7@C>:?8 E96 :4@?:4 >FD:4 @7 %@> !6EEJ U2>Aj %96 w62CE3C62<6CD] u@C>65 :? =2E6 a_ab 3J 2 8C@FA @7 D62D@?65 >FD:4:2?D H:E9 2 =:76=@?8 =@G6 7@C !6EEJ’D >FD:4[ !6EEJ #6H:?5 92D 62C?65 2 C6AFE2E:@? 2D @?6 @7 E96 >@DE 4@>A6==:?8 EC:3FE6 24ED]k^Am People are also reading… Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges Marion firefighters help battle Wytheville blaze, welcome long-awaited engine Oak Point teacher honored in Richmond ceremony Virginia Tech AD Babcock: Men's basketball needs help with NIL funding Meet Jarek: Smyth County's Pet of the Week Hobart Smith Day celebrates Saltville, Appalachia's musical legacy Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor Medical debt eliminated for nearly 7K Smyth residents Trump says federal gasoline tax to be reduced 'till it's appropriate' Work begins on $12.7M expansion of Mount Rogers Community Services' Marion campus FBI searching Portsmouth office of state Sen. Louise Lucas Sugar Grove Elementary students experience the power of kindness 3 juveniles face charges following Smyth, Wythe pursuit on I-81 Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects kAm%96 32?5 DEC:G6D E@ >2<6 6249 D9@H 2 46=63C2E:@? @7 %@> !6EEJUCDBF@jD =6824J] !6EEJ #6H:?5i p %@> !6EEJ tIA6C:6?46 :D ?@H D6E E@ A6C7@C> 2E %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 @? $2EFC52J[ |2J b_[ 2E fib_ A]>] u@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 2?5 6G6?E E:4<6ED[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8QmHHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8k^2m @C 42== afe\fgb\e_ha]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges On April 29, a one-time doctor at Smyth County Community Hospital was arraigned on seven federal indictments related to an alleged sexual rela… Marion firefighters help battle Wytheville blaze, welcome long-awaited engine On April 25, a building familiar to many people burned. The building, most commonly associated with its stint as a Bob Evans restaurant, was d… Oak Point teacher honored in Richmond ceremony Tuesday, Hunter Trivette was honored as one of Virginia’s Regional Teachers of the Year as the Commonwealth named its Teacher of the Year from… Virginia Tech AD Babcock: Men's basketball needs help with NIL funding “I would guesstimate it just near the middle, maybe slightly below,” Babcock said of where men’s basketball would rank in the ACC for NIL fund… Meet Jarek: Smyth County's Pet of the Week Smyth County Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week is Jarek, who has been in the shelter’s care for 90 days with no interest.