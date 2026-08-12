ETSU undergraduate earns prestigious HHMI research fellowship Aug 12, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Katie Dick earned a place among the nation’s most promising undergraduate researchers as a Cech Fellow through the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s (HHMI) Summer Undergraduate Research Program. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For Katie Dick, research offers something few careers can: the opportunity to spend every day asking questions no one has answered before.kAm“%96C6’D G6CJ[ G6CJ 76H A2E9D H96C6 J@F 42? >2<6 2 42C66C @77 =62C?:?8 2?5 D@=G:?8 AC@3=6>D[” D2:5 s:4<[ 2 C:D:?8 ;F?:@C 2E t2DE %6??6DD66 $E2E6 &?:G6CD:EJ DEF5J:?8 3:@=@8J 2?5 6?8:?66C:?8] “$@=G:?8 AC@3=6>D E92E 92G6 2 5:C64E :>A24E @? 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Interest grows in transforming Saltville's Hartwood building Transforming a building that was once considered an eyesore in Saltville into a gateway to the community and the Salt Trail has taken on speci… Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker Over the course of decades two men put their faith, hands, feet, and backs into providing warm and safe houses for the people of multiple Sout… Appalachian Center for Hope sees opening treatment center as just the first step As the Appalachian Center for Hope begins accepting patient applications and prepares to open its door to provide addiction treatment, those b… Chilhowie food pantry receives grant that allows the nonprofit 'to dream' Feeding Southwest Virginia and three of its partner agencies, including a Smyth County food pantry, will share in a $403,080 grant from the We…