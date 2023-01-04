AASC earns quality innovator award

Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens has been named as a 2022 Health Quality Innovator of the Year for the second consecutive year. The Health Quality Innovator Awards is the annual awards program created Health Quality Innovators that recognizes and celebrates organizations that are using successful, evidence-based approaches to quality improvement. Appalachian Agency was selected as the winner in the Patient Engagement and Activation category for its Options Counseling program. This category recognizesorganizations that have made the commitment to partner with patients, families and caregivers to adopt effective patient engagement strategies to ensure care processes are patient-centered.Since 1975, Appalachian Agency has served clients who reside in Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell counties. It is one of 25 area agencies on aging located in Virginia. The agency provides over 30 services to the older and disabled adults in the area and also operates AllCARE for Seniors – a Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly that provides medical and social support for older individuals who qualify for nursing home care but wish to remain at home in their communities.

“We’re extremely proud for our Options Counseling program to be recognized as a Health Quality Innovator of the Year,” said AASC Director of Aging Services Wayne Damron. “This is truly a collaborative effort among an incredible team of people working to improve the health and quality of life of the older adults we serve.”

Each of AASC’s 11 care coordinators is trained to assess clients to evaluate support services for older adults and their caregivers such as home-delivered meals, personal care and adult day center care. Factors such as age, income, health and disabilities are considered to determine the best options for services that are available to meet the needs of the client.

Options Counseling is available to individuals 60 years of age or older or over 18 years of age with a disability. The person-centered approach allows individuals to explain their needs so their care coordinator can help find resources and have them engage in their own healthcare choices. Clients and their families are encouraged to be invested in their own, individualized care plans.

During the most recent fiscal year — Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022 — 934 duplicated clients were served, 190 unduplicated clients were served, and 1520 hours were logged.