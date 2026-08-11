Living traditions Aug 11, 2026 37 mins ago 0 1 of 5 Little River Missionary Baptist Church Choir on the Handmade Music School Stage. Submitted photo Paul Kitchen demonstrates basketry. Submitted photo Blacksmithing demonstration by the Old Dominion Blacksmithing Association. Submitted photo Floyd Contra Dance Workshop. Submitted photo The Floyd County Store’s Handmade Music School . Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Now in its fourth year, the award-winning Floyd Living Traditions Festival returns Saturday, Aug. 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Floyd Center for the Arts.kAm(:??6C @7 E96 a_ae q=F6 #:586 r@F?ECJ q6DE @7 E96 |@F?E2:?D !=2E:?F> pH2C5 7@C q6DE tG6?EDi w6C:E286 U2>Aj rF=EFC6 u6DE:G2= :? E96 &AA6C q=F6 #:586 #68:@?[ E96 76DE:G2= 46=63C2E6D E96 =:G:?8 EC25:E:@?D @7 u=@J5 r@F?EJ 2?5 E96 pAA2=249:2? C68:@? 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E@ u=@J5 E9:D $6AE6>36C 7@C E96 q:6??:2=]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Marion Police identify suspect in Friday pursuit, search Early this week, the search continued for a Virginia Beach man facing multiple charges in Marion after a Friday incident. Interest grows in transforming Saltville's Hartwood building Transforming a building that was once considered an eyesore in Saltville into a gateway to the community and the Salt Trail has taken on speci… Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker Over the course of decades two men put their faith, hands, feet, and backs into providing warm and safe houses for the people of multiple Sout… Chilhowie food pantry receives grant that allows the nonprofit 'to dream' Feeding Southwest Virginia and three of its partner agencies, including a Smyth County food pantry, will share in a $403,080 grant from the We… Appalachian Center for Hope sees opening treatment center as just the first step As the Appalachian Center for Hope begins accepting patient applications and prepares to open its door to provide addiction treatment, those b…