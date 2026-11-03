Man, 60, dies in I-81 crash Nov 3, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 60-year-old Franklin County man died Thursday in a Wythe County crash, according to state police.kAm%96 ':C8:?:2 $E2E6 !@=:46 :D :?G6DE:82E:?8 E96 72E2= D:?8=6 G69:4=6 4C2D9 E92E @44FCC65 2E fibb A]>] 2E >:=6 >2C<6C eg @? x?E6CDE2E6 g`k^AmkAm!@=:46 D2:5 qCF46 p] {2J>2? @7 (:CEK H2D 5C:G:?8 2 a___ v|r rf ECF4< ?@CE9 H96? @?6 @7 9:D E:C6D 3=6H @FE[ 42FD:?8 E96 ECF4< E@ DH6CG6 @77 E96 C@25 2?5 :?E@ E96 >65:2?] %96 ECF4< E96? 4C@DD65 E96 D@FE93@F?5 =2?6D @7 x\g` 2?5 @G6CEFC?65 367@C6 DEC:<:?8 2 D@FE93@F?5 8F2C5C2:= 2?5 EF>3=:?8 @G6C 2? 6>32?<>6?E] %96 ECF4< 6G6?EF2==J 42>6 E@ C6DE 2=@?8 EC66D] k^Am kAm!@=:46 D2:5 {2J>2? 5:65 2E E96 D46?6]k^Am People are also reading… Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Smyth County considers permit for second battery energy storage facility Social worker issues appeal for more foster families Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use Verizon wants to hang up on landlines, but some customers aren’t so sure Where to find food and drink deals for Halloween Serial killer Ted Bundy linked to murder of Utah police chief's 17-year-old daughter Unflappable: QB Grunkemeyer setting the tone for Virginia Tech Patrick Stewart, 'Star Trek' and 'X-Men' star, dies at 86 James Franklin aims to get Virginia Tech freshmen out of 'redshirt mode' JMU football turns to veteran leadership after first loss of season kAmx? 2 H2<6 @7 2 DEC:?8 @7 4C2D96D 6?5:?8 ~4E@36C[ E96 ':C8:?:2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 %C2?DA@CE2E:@? 2?5 ':C8:?:2 $E2E6 !@=:46 2C6 6>A92D:K:?8 rC2D9 #6DA@?56C $276EJ (66<[ H9:49 CF?D E9C@F89 }@G] e]k^AmkAmp C6=62D6 7C@> 's~% 2?5 E96 '$! ?@E6D E92E =2H 6?7@C46>6?E[ 6>6C86?4J >65:42= C6DA@?56CD 2?5 E@H:?8 5C:G6CD AFE E96:C =:G6D @? 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