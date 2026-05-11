NRV Leading Lights honors 35 local volunteers May 11, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save New River Valley Leading Lights recently honored 35 community volunteers at a special ceremony held on April 30. 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