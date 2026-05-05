May Day at The Homestead May 5, 2026 May 5, 2026 0 1 of 6 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Second-graders from Wythe County schools braved chilly temperatures on April 30 and May 1 to mark May Day at The Homestead.kAm$EF56?ED 7C@> y24<D@? |6>@C:2=[ |2I |625@HD[ $96776J[ $A665H6==[ $A:==6C 2?5 #FC2= #6EC62E 6=6>6?E2CJ D49@@=D 49FC?65 3FEE6C[ =62C?65 23@FE H@@5 D9:?8=6D[ 8F?D>:E9:?8[ 9@?6J366D[ 2?:>2=D[ @A6?\962CE9 4@@<:?8 2?5 E96 #6G@=FE:@?2CJ (2C] %96 J@F?8DE6CD 2=D@ A=2J65 82>6D 2?5 =62C?65 23@FE pAA2=249:2? >FD:4] w6C6 2C6 D@>6 D46?6D 7C@> E96 52J]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery A historic cemetery established in the 19th century has apparently been the target of vandals. Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor “They look great,” said Chilhowie Mayor Gary Heninger of the banners displayed in the town celebrating the members of the Class of 2026. His c… Smyth supervisors honor Hollyfield for 25 years of cleaning road For about 25 years, Danny Hollyfield has picked up litter and debris from along Whitetop Road. Thursday evening, the Smyth County Board of Sup… Smyth County School Board honors Marion Senior High FFA advisers, others Over the past two years, Marion Senior High School’s FFA team has earned state titles in competition and represented Virginia in national programs. Vayda is ready to find her forever home Meet Smyth Animal Rescue’s Pet of the Week: Vayda.