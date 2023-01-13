Wytheville Town Council discusses VDOT projects

The Wytheville Town Council on Monday got a peek at two roadway projects aimed at decreasing accidents on two of the busiest roads in town. Council members endorsed one project, but asked for more information on the second.

Planning Director John Woods said both intersections scored high on safety and economic development concerns.

The two projects are part of the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Smart Scale program. The first is the intersection at Monroe Street and West Lee Highway at Food City. The second is the intersection at Holston Road and North Fourth Street past Walmart.

Regarding the Monroe Street/West Lee Highway intersection, Woods said there has been a rash of accidents since Food City opened there.

VDOT is suggesting restricting left turn movements from entering and/or exiting the Food City parking lot from West Lee Highway by installing a narrow, raised concrete median in the area adjacent to the grocery store’s entrance on West Lee Highway.

Restricting left turns into or out of the driveway would greatly improve safety issues that have been documented at the intersection, Woods said.

The project will also require purchasing the Italian Garden property to acquire the right-of-way and realign Monroe Street. Woods said VDOT officials have spoken to the property/restaurant owner and “he seemed happy.”

The Council endorsed the project, which is on VDOT’s six-year plan and construction is not expected to begin for another four or five years.

The second project, at Holston Road and North Fourth Street, is a bit more tricky.

VODT suggested restricting left turns from Holston Road onto southbound North Fourth Street toward downtown. Instead, motorists would make a right turn onto North Fourth Street and then make a U-turn to come back into town on southbound North Fourth Street. The left lane of North Fourth Street northbound would become a dedicated U-turn only lane. Through traffic would be shifted to the right lane, which is now a right-turn only lane at Fairview Road. The U-turn crossover would be enlarged to provide room for tractor trailers to make the turn.

This is the same configuration used during the recent detour for the closure of Cove Road Bridge. According to VDOT, this modification would improve the safe at the intersection by about 50 percent.

Woods said there might be some opposition to the configuration, but doubts there will be any significant delay for drivers because they would not have to wait on Holston for drivers to safely turn left onto North Fourth Street.

Council members Holly Atkins and Candice Johnson questioned how the suggested changes at Holston/North Fourth Street would impact drivers turning onto and traveling south on Fourth Street in the Fairview Road area. They asked for more time to study the configuration, and their fellow council members agreed to delay endorsing the plan.

The VDOT Smart Scale program is a process that helps the state meeting critical transportation needs using limited tax dollars. It evaluates potential transportation projects based on key factors like how they improve safety, reduce congestion, increase accessibility, contribute to economic development, promote efficient land use, and affect the environment.

In other business, the Council:

● Re-elected Cathy Pattison as vice-mayor.

● Heard from a resident who asked the council to re-consider the membership policy at the wellness center to include same-sex and non-traditional families. The woman said she has lived 18 years with her partner and that they own a home and pay taxes. “We are not a traditional family, but we are a family,” she said. The woman said she joined the wellness center four months ago and wanted to add her partner as her plus-one, but was told that was not possible. She said the families of every kind should be recognized. Mayor Beth Taylor thanked her for her comments and said the Council will definitely put thought into her suggestion.

Regarding the memberships, Town Manager Brian Freeman said in an email that the policy for the family plan makes no distinctions related to sexual orientation. It defines “family” as head of household, spouse and their legal dependents under the age of 25. According to the wellness website, a plus-one is defined as a spouse or legal dependent under the age of 25.

● Heard from a homeless veteran, the mother of an eight-year-old, who asked the council to look into its housing opportunities for homeless veterans. She said she is on the waiting list for Freedom Lane. The veteran said there are other programs in place for homeless vets, like Open Door Café, but not much available housing. “We are getting fat, but have not housing; there are plenty of coats, but nowhere to hang them,” she said.

● Learned that The Landmark Group in Winston Salem, North Carolina, might be interested in developing a project in Wytheville. The company develops multi-family housing and mixed use commercial projects through public and private partnerships, from the reuse of historically significant structures to new construction. The company owns and manages the properties, Freeman said.

● Heard from Town Manager Freeman about notices sent out with the most recent water bills. He said the town waterworks is over the allowable annual average for haloacetic acid for 2022. Haloacetic acid is a byproduct of chlorine disinfection interacting with natural organic matter. The allowable average for a year is 60 parts per billion and the Town is at 61 parts per billion. Freeman said there is no immediate public health risk associated with this, but the town staff takes the situation very seriously and will be closely evaluating the waterworks processes to alleviate the concern as soon as possible.

● Agreed to purchase a new dehumidifier for the Wellness Center pool for $583,880. The money will come from a reserve fund for the center. The current system is 15 years old and is running on only one circuit. Typical lifespan for a dehumidifier is 10 to 12 years. Installation will begin in August.