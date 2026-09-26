Centerpiece Top Story Monarch Watch: Citizen scientists tag, launch monarchs to join migration to Mexico SPorter Sep 26, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 1 of 6 This young citizen scientist reacted with delight as he launched a tagged Monarch Saturday morning at Beagle Ridge Herb Farm. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Monarch Watch tags were applied to each butterfly. Those that are found help scientists at the University of Kansas learn where and when the monarch was released, its sex, and wing measurements. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Ellen Reynolds, an owner of Beagle Ridge Herb Farm, taught each participant how to safely hold a monarch for tagging. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger In the farm's butterfly house, every plant serves as food or a host for butterflies. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Nets were used to safely catch the monarchs. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Several caterpillars were munching on a milkweed leaf on a recent Saturday morning. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter As millions of monarchs – all that live east of the Rockies -- are making their journey to Mexico for the winter, multiple individuals and groups have launched locally raised monarchs on their way.kAm{2DE $2EFC52J 4F=>:?2E65 3FEE6C7=J D62D@? 2E q628=6 #:586 w6C3 u2C> :? (JE96 r@F?EJ H:E9 EH@ >@?2C49 E288:?8 2?5 D6?5:?8\@77 6G6?ED] x? @?6 8C@FA[ 2 A2:C @7 >:55=6\2865 7C:6?5D 7C@> p7E@?[ (6DE ':C8:?:2[ 42>6 E@ 46=63C2E6 2 3:CE952J[ H9:=6 2 72>:=J H:E9 EH@ J@F?8 49:=5C6? E@@< A2CE] p 8C@FA @7 J@F?8DE6CD D6E 3FEE6C7=:6D[ 2=D@ 5F3365 7=J:?8 7=@H6CD[ @? E96:C D@FE96C? >:8C2E:@? EC6< $2EFC52J 27E6C?@@?] t2C=:6C :? E96 H66< DEF56?ED 7C@> 2 $>JE9 r@F?EJ r9C:DE:2? 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D4:6?E:DED]”k^Am People are also reading… Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Virginia Voices: Lieutenant Governor gets to know Wytheville Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th 1,374 pages: Smyth School Board receives study of school buildings' needs A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs Feels Like Home: Lewis' Country Store prepares to open in Chilhowie Grayson Highlands State Park hosts Fall Festival Sept. 26-27 Interstate 81 crashes kill one, snarls traffic Feeding Southwest Virginia hosts 60 agency partners for 2026 Uniting Communities Conference College football's hottest seats: One coach's fate may already be sealed Grant program that's helped Wythe, Smyth farmers now accepting applications kAmq628=6 #:586 :D 9@>6 E@ 2 3FEE6C7=J 9@FD6 565:42E65 E@ t==6?’D >@E96C’D >6>@CJ] p7E6C D96 5:65[ t==6? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Chilhowie Elementary got attention at last week’s school board meeting. The attention wasn’t for anything negative, but for the number of stud… Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Smyth County was awarded two significant grants for its proposed school construction projects at Chilhowie and Marion Senior high schools. The… Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Ken Heath described Food City’s investment in its new supermarket as the largest investment in Marion in his three-decades-plus tenure working… 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Smyth County Schools have received additional funding to enhance their security. Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Marion Mayor Avery Cornett described a proposed loitering ordinance as vague in places. 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