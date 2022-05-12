Pickleball courts coming to Marion park

Pickleball’s popularity in Marion has grown so significantly that the town of Marion has transformed space in a Chatham Hill park into courts for the sport.

The sport combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong and is played with a small wooden or graphite racket or paddle and a Wiffle ball, which is plastic and doesn’t bounce. Individuals or doubles teams can play pickleball.

Bennie Young, a Marion tennis pro, began introducing local people to the growing racquet sport about five years ago. However, enthusiasm for pickleball took off earlier this year when the Lifetime Wellness Center introduced the sport and even began hosting tournaments.

Bob Watkins, the health center’s director, explained that pickleball offers an athletic competitive feel and a good workout but also creates less wear and tear on participants’ joints.

According to the USA Pickleball Association, the sport is played on a badminton-sized court with a modified net that’s a bit lower than tennis height. Four pickleball courts can fit on a standard tennis court so the sport requires less running to play.

That’s an advantage Jeremy Enberg, the Lifetime Wellness Center’s fitness director, believes benefits older or less athletic players.

In February, he explained, “My goal for starting pickleball was to offer some more recreational options for our older members. Weight training and cardiovascular exercise are great, but it doesn't do anything for agility and hand-eye coordination. And since Pickleball seemed to be building up in popularity and since the Lifetime Wellness Center could support setting up a couple of nets, I figured now was as good a time as any to try it out.”

Watkins concurred. With this community’s aging population, he said pickleball offers an option for being active and having fun versus using a treadmill or stationary bike.

Marion’s town council didn’t miss the growing local popularity of the sport and heard requests from citizens to add courts to the town’s recreation offerings.

Last week, Town Manager Bill Rush told the council that the courts could be added at Ogburn Park on Chatham Hill.

The plan calls for grading the basketball court and adding pickleball courts with the appropriate netting there and then creating a new basketball area.

Rush said the town would also like to add a walking trail to the park. Using regrind, he said, the town could do so for only the cost of diesel and labor.

He’s also assessing updating parking, which could cost about $10,000. Rush said he’ll bring that matter back to the council.

The Sports & Fitness Industry Association estimated that 4.2 million people played pickleball in 2020, up 21% from the prior year.

As for the name “pickleball” not even the USPA can explain its origins, but it does share some theories.

A wife of one of the developers said she called it pickleball because “the combination of different sports reminded me of the pickle boat in crew where oarsmen were chosen from the leftovers of other boats.”

Another theory notes that another of the developers had a dog named Pickles, who would chase and steal the ball.

Another dog story says after launching the game without a name, another of the developers bought a dog and named it Pickles. The name stuck.