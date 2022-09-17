Interns aid in developing cyber security policies

Two Virginia Tech students worked with Floyd County’s Information Technology Director during the summer to draft policies and plans for a variety of the county’s cyber security needs.

Zoe Lyons and Brian Kim presented some of their findings to the Floyd County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 13 after 10 weeks of working alongside IT Director Christopher McNabb.

McNabb said the interns spent about 300 hours each on the project throughout the summer, and he put in between 800 and 900 hours.

County Administrator Dr. Linda Millsaps noted the Sept. 13 presentation was just a taste of all the work that had been done, with the final report totaling more than 400 pages.

McNabb said the project was originally focused on bringing the Floyd County Electoral Board into compliance with Locality Election Security Standards, but it quickly grew into policies that could be implemented on the county-level, as well.

Lyons and Kim said some of the policies are still in progress because they require legal consultation; however, McNabb said, “some of them could be implemented tomorrow.”

Some of the drafted plans include Data Management and Classification, Disaster Recovery, Personnel Security Management Standards and Physical Environment Security.

Lyons and Kim said they attended an Electoral Board meeting during their internship, took voter equipment inventory, assessed county building’s security measures and more, under the direction of McNabb and Floyd County Voter Registrar Amy Ingram.

The base policies developed by Lyons and Kim, McNabb said, establish a base that can be implemented across county departments, where cyber security policies haven’t existed before.

Main challenges facing the county now, in regard to finishing and implementing the drafted plans, center on time and resources, McNabb said. There will also need to be someone to monitor and maintain the policies and measures put in place.

“Chris definitely needs an assistant,” Lyons and Kim agreed, and the Board mentioned discussing the matter next budget season.

Chairman Joe Turman said the Board “has been blessed” to add McNabb to the team, and he’s sure Lyons and Kim have been, too.

“They’ve done an incredible amount of work for us,” McNabb said.

Both Lyons and Kim are VT seniors, set to graduate in December and this spring, respectively. They are both Business Information Technology majors with a concentration in Cyber Security.

Kim hails from Northern Virginia and a family of IT workers. He said working in rural Floyd County was an eye-opening experience.

Lyons was born in California, and her family also lives in NoVa.