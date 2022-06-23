Next Generation: ‘A great-grandmother and role model’

Grammy was born in Floyd in 1937 and grew up here for a lot of her life. She is a great daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to all.

Grammy, my great-grandmother, described her father as a tall, hardworking gentleman. He farmed all his life and played the violin beautifully.

“He would sit at the kitchen table and play and play while Mother was fixing supper,” Grammy said. “Mother was a beautiful lady.”

Mother was smart and took great pride in her family, Grammy said. She wanted her children to look their best, behave their best and do their best in whatever it was.

Grammy said she and her brother walked to school rain or shine, and she was always helping her mother or daddy at home or on the farm.

Not all of the homes the family lived in had electricity and some only had outside bathrooms, Grammy said. They cooked on a wood stove, and her grandmother sewed most of her clothing.

The family didn’t go out much, but she said it was a treat to get to watch her brother play sports or go to Roanoke for the day.

One house Grammy lived in was “the dairy barn.”

“It was a huge two-story house with a winding staircase and fireplaces in all of the rooms,” Grammy said. She noted the house had two indoor bathrooms, which was “unheard of” at the time.

Most families while she was growing up were lucky to have just one bathroom that wasn’t an outhouse, Grammy said.

One valuable lesson Grammy’s mother taught her was to not have conflict with anyone — especially family. That plays a big part in Grammy’s life. She always does her best to stay at peace, no matter the situation.

Grammy has been married to Poppy for 64 years. Their love for one another is beautiful; I hope to have a love like that one day. Seeing their love for each other as I’ve grown up has raised my standards.

When the two first got married, they lived in a trailer and had their first daughter. The family moved to its current home when she was two years old. It’s a beautiful, three-story farmhouse with a wraparound porch.

Grammy keeps everything neat and tidy.

Years ago, Poppy raced cars and Grammy would go with him, their children in tow. When he was farming, she helped all she could.

“I just followed him around. Whatever he did, I did with him,” Grammy said.

To hear Poppy tell it, the two “fell in love many, many years ago, and we’ve just loved each other ever since.”

“What a lot of people would call hard times, I call the good times,” Grammy said. The challenges that they have faced doesn’t compare to the life that they have lived.

Grammy said raising children, spending time with her grandchildren, then great-grandchildren, have been the highlight of her life.

During time when the great grandkids, including me, Grammy spent her mornings fixing breakfast, getting them ready and taking them to preschool.

In the afternoons she’d pick them up and spend the rest of the day with them. She makes the best eggs and bacon and she spreads strawberry jelly on butter toast better than anyone I know.

“That was the best part of my life,” Grammy said.

She got her first car, a 1949 Ford, when she got her first job at a telephone company in Roanoke. Grammy had several job changes and eventually retired from Citizens Telephone Cooperative in Floyd.

“My first job was at a telephone company and so was my last — I think that’s pretty cool,” she said. Grammy added she had always wanted to be a school teacher but decided to put her family first.

Grammy’s hair is always perfectly combed, her clothes are always wrinkle-free and her pants are always ironed with a crease down the front. She is the best cook. She will never ask for help but will accept it if necessary.

Grammy is one of the most hard working and selfless ladies I’ve ever met, putting others before herself always.

Learning about her past and some of her experiences showed me what made Grammy into the affectionate, determined and selfless person she still is today. She sets a great example for young people like me. I hope I take on some of her characteristics, traits and her ways of living.

Next Generation is a series of nonsequential essays by Floyd County High School students written for credit in Amanda Biviano’s Dual Enrollment Freshman Composition class during the 2021-2022 school year.