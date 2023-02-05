The Floyd County Chamber of Commerce is presenting the second annual John McEnhill Legacy Scholarship to a graduating senior this year.

Applicants should be altruistically minded, and demonstrate promising leadership and community involvement.

The scholarship is one non-renewable award of $1,000 to pursue an undergraduate degree or satisfy fees associated with a reputable program that provides leadership development and/or community service training.

Students with a GPA of 2.5 and above who desire to bring their talents, abilities, and skills back to Floyd County and enhance our community through involvement and volunteerism should apply for the scholarship.

The 2022 John McEnhill Legacy Scholarship recipient was Zora Dulaney, who is current attending James Madison University.

In addition, the Floyd County Chamber of Commerce is continuing the chamber scholarships that it has offered for several decades with two $500 scholarships offered again this year.

One scholarship is intended for a trade school/community college, and one will be for a four-year college/university.

The 2022 chamber scholarship recipients were Jaycee Chaffin, who is currently attending NRCC and Rachael Hylton, who is attending Liberty University.

Eligible students include any graduating Floyd County resident senior who intends to attend a college or trade school for 2023-24. This includes Floyd County High School students, Springhouse Community School students, home-schooled students, and any other Floyd County youth that are planning to attend a qualified post-high school education program.

The chamber’s scholarship application forms can be picked up from the guidance counseling office at Floyd County High School.

Non-Floyd County High School students can apply online or download the application from the chamber’s website at FloydChamber.org, or pick up a hard copy in person at the Chamber office located at 108 West Main Street. Check the chamber website or call (540) 745-4407 for chamber/visitor center hours if picking up application in person.

The deadline for applications to be submitted is Monday, March 13.