Apex Center readies for ice hockey

Ideally, Barry Soskin would like to move operations to the Apex Center by the end of this summer. But as long as he’s in by mid-October, area residents should have ice hockey to watch.

“Anything before Oct. 15, I’m OK,” Soskin, president of APEX Drive Holdings and the owner of Wythe County’s new ice hockey team, said. “Anything after Oct. 15 is not going to be OK.”

Soskin says he intends for Apex Center improvements, which include a new ice rink, locker rooms and additional seating, to be complete by the end of August. However, he knows that construction and the supply chain for needed materials could be delayed.

Soskin starts scheduling games in March and April.

“So you can’t find out in October that you are running late,” he added.

Games begin in late October and run through April. When construction is complete, he will have somewhere in the neighborhood of 3,000 seats to fill; hopefully, some will be box seats for which he can charge more money. Ticket prices for the nearby Carolina Thunderbirds in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, which Soskin also owns, sell for between $9 and $29 per seat.

Right now, Soskin is working on getting the necessary licenses, like a liquor license. He’s also looking for a coach.

“I know I own the team, and I want to make sure it’s a quality individual … you want to make sure you are not trading gold for mud,” Soskin said.

As for finding on-ice talent and hiring players, that’s the coach’s job, Soskin said.

“We don’t need ballerina hockey players,” he said. “We want creativity, hard hits, young prospects. Other than that, do your job. You have a salary cap; spend it. I want the coach to do that.”

Soskin said he has two potential coaches in mind, but is trying to figure out which one is best with kids because the hockey team is important, but so are the youth programs he hopes to start.

“So I just need to make sure I hire that coach that is also personable enough because he will be coaching some of those kids,” he said. “The clock is ticking, and these kids will start working at tryouts. That is a position I really have to take care of by the end of March. The draft is in May and (the coach) has to do due diligence and check out the players.”