A fourth generation woodworker whose art has been appreciated throughout the region, Floyd County’s Glendon Boyd died at the end of June at the age of 91.

Boyd, who preferred capturing the likenesses of real people, started carving in the mid-1970s, after the death of his father. His works range from full courthouse scenes in Hillsville to Native American chiefs.

At the 1976 Floyd Arts and Crafts Festival, Boyd’s carvings of his parents (John and Virginia Boyd) earned him first place for best portraying American Heritage. His entry included pictures for comparison.

Boyd won a $25 savings bond from the Courthouse Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Floyd Press reported.

Boyd spent “almost a week” in early 1978 carving Chief Joseph of the Nezeperce Tribe (1877) for a friend in Roanoke. He used Red Oak, and before the carving was delivered, it was displayed at the Bank of Floyd.

The following year, the bank also displayed Boyd’s recreation of the Virginia Monument at Gettysburg Battleground in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, which took more than 300 hours to complete.

The Mountain Laurel, a now-online collection of historical events, people and stories from the Blue Ridge Mountains, featured Boyd in the April 1983 edition.

“(Boyd’s) ability to take a section of log and create a work of art is no less than magnificent,” Mountain Laurel said.

“The New River 200 Years Ago” is not only incredibly detailed with canoes, Natives, frontiersmen and moving water, but also made of one piece of wood, more than two feet long.

Glendon’s recreation of The Last Supper took more than 800 hours to complete, the Mountain Laurel said.

Glendon gave up his sawmill job in 1982 to make a living from his craft, and he led demonstrations at the Blue Ridge Institute about making wooden rakes using the methods his father did.

“We at the Mountain Laurel are convinced that due to the incomparable quality of this man’s work, someday items which he has made and signed will be priceless,“ the publication said.

Boyd was preceded in death on June 27 by his wife Virginia Trail Boyd and one son, Ricky Boyd. He is survived by Patricia (daughter) and David Spangler, daughter-in-law Alicia Boyd and several grandchildren as well as great-grandchildren.

Boyd’s family thanked Skyline Health and Rehabilitation Center, and welcomed flowers and donations to the Floyd County Rescue Squad.

Services were held Friday, June 30, at Gardner Funeral Home with Pastors Allen Agee and James Cockram officiating.

Read the full article from The Mountain Laurel at www.mtnlaurel.com/arts-and-crafts/32-glendon-boyd-woodcarver.html.