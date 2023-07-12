A rising first grader in Floyd County is going to The Ranch for Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Motocross Championship, which begins at the end of the month.

Six-year-old Deacon Thomas has been racing motorbikes for two years and proved himself to be one of the 42 fastest riders in the nation just three days after finishing kindergarten, his mom Jessi said.

Deacon finished the Regional Qualifier at Muddy Creek in third place, officially earning his spot in the week-long championship in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Workshops at The Ranch begin July 31 and conclude Aug. 5 with championship races.

The Rach’s track is used twice a year, ensuring “a fair playing field and no ‘hometown advantage’,” its website states.

Deacon thanks Ryan Smith at Lake Sugar Tree Motorsports Park for “training and believing in him.”

A number of businesses are supporting Deacon’s race to Loretta Lynn’s including High-Thom Powersports, T&E Small Engine, Thomas Industrial Fabrication, Pearce Heating and Air Conditioning, and Floyd Jewelry.