Animal shelter effort gaining ground

The Floyd County Humane Society is raising funds for renovations at the site of its future animal shelter just minutes from town, a goal shared by humane society founders more than two decades ago and achieved through hundreds of thousands of hours of volunteer work.

The structure and land for the animal shelter was left to FCHS in the estate of a community couple, who died a short time apart, and wanted to remain anonymous, Sarah Sowers said at the end of August. Sowers is vice president of the Board of Directors for FCHS.

As an homage to the donors, a portrait of a special family member sits on the mantle of the house, which has been the site of many planning meetings, volunteer meetings and more. His name is Jean Jaques Pierre, and he serves as both a reminder of the history and the future of the humane society.

The current Shelter Planning Committee consists of both newer and longtime volunteers at the animal shelter including Patrice Irish, Aaron Vaughn, Melissa Shaw, Lynn Chipkin, Sowers and several others.

While FCHS has been saving the lives of hundreds of animals in the community every year since 2000, it operates solely on having foster volunteers to care for animals waiting for adoption.