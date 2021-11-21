Animal shelter effort gaining ground

The Floyd County Humane Society is raising funds for renovations at the site of its future animal shelter just minutes from town, a goal shared by humane society founders more than two decades ago and achieved through hundreds of thousands of hours of volunteer work.
The structure and land for the animal shelter was left to FCHS in the estate of a community couple, who died a short time apart, and wanted to remain anonymous, Sarah Sowers said at the end of August. Sowers is vice president of the Board of Directors for FCHS.
As an homage to the donors, a portrait of a special family member sits on the mantle of the house, which has been the site of many planning meetings, volunteer meetings and more. His name is Jean Jaques Pierre, and he serves as both a reminder of the history and the future of the humane society.
The current Shelter Planning Committee consists of both newer and longtime volunteers at the animal shelter including Patrice Irish, Aaron Vaughn, Melissa Shaw, Lynn Chipkin, Sowers and several others.
While FCHS has been saving the lives of hundreds of animals in the community every year since 2000, it operates solely on having foster volunteers to care for animals waiting for adoption.
Fundraising efforts are held by FCHS all year to offset the cost of caring for animals, which often includes spaying/neutering, administering vaccinations and taking in young kittens that have been separated from their mothers.
Recently, FCHS has worked with other animal shelters in neighboring counties to save animals from euthanization, including mom Geneva and her kittens.
The inaugural Pints 4 Paws adoption event raised more than $5,000 on Sept. 4, and registration fees for the Howl O'ween pet parade on Oct. 30, held in collaboration with Floyd Girl Scouts, benefited the shelter fund.
More than $1,000 was raised for the shelter through the costume parade, which exceeded the goal set by the Girl Scouts, FCHS stated after the event.
Throughout Thanksgiving, FCHS is auctioning a feline-themed 5-feet by 4-feet quilt by Judy Anderson for as a fundraiser. Bids can be made on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FCHSVA or contacting floydhumane@gmail.com.
For more information from FCHS about available animals, donations or future events, visit www.floydhumanesociety.org.