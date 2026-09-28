Top Story Smyth, Wythe TRIAD chapters win grants to continue helping senior citizens SPorter Sep 28, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two related organizations that are working to help senior citizens live safely and well were awarded the necessary grant funding to continue those efforts.kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ E96 ':C8:?:2 pEE@C?6J v6?6C2=’D ~77:46[ E96 %#xps 492AE6CD :? $>JE9 2?5 (JE96 4@F?E:6D C646:G65 Sa[d__ 6249 E@ 4@?E:?F6 E96:C 65F42E:@?2= 42>A2:8?D]k^AmkAm$E2E6H:56[ %#xps :D 2 4@@A6C2E:G6 677@CE @7 =2H 6?7@C46>6?E 286?4:6D[ D6?:@C 4:E:K6?D[ 2?5 D6?:@C @C82?:K2E:@?D E@ D92C6 :?7@C>2E:@? @? 9@H D6?:@CD 42? 2G@:5 364@>:?8 G:4E:>D @7 4C:>6 2?5 6?92?46 E96 D276EJ 2?5 BF2=:EJ @7 E96:C =:G6D]k^Am kAmx? $>JE9 r@F?EJ[ E96 AC@8C2> :D 2 A2CE?6CD9:A @7 E96 r@>>@?H62=E9’D pEE@C?6J’D 2?5 $96C:77’D @77:46D[ r9:=9@H:6 q2AE:DE r9FC49[ s:DEC:4E %9C66[ 2?5 E96 pEE@C?6J v6?6C2=VD ~77:46]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Virginia Voices: Lieutenant Governor gets to know Wytheville 1,374 pages: Smyth School Board receives study of school buildings' needs Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Feels Like Home: Lewis' Country Store prepares to open in Chilhowie A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs Monarch Watch: Citizen scientists tag, launch monarchs to join migration to Mexico Grayson Highlands State Park hosts Fall Festival Sept. 26-27 Rain, wind, and resilience: Hokies rally to win messy game at Boston College Smyth, Wythe TRIAD chapters win grants to continue helping senior citizens Feeding Southwest Virginia hosts 60 agency partners for 2026 Uniting Communities Conference kAm$>JE9 r@F?EJ r@>>@?H62=E9’D pEE@C?6J !9:==:A “qF4<J” q=6G:?D 6IAC6DD65 9:D 8C2E:EF56 7@C E96 7F?5:?8]k^AmkAm“(6 A=2? 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Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Chilhowie Elementary got attention at last week’s school board meeting. The attention wasn’t for anything negative, but for the number of stud… Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Smyth County was awarded two significant grants for its proposed school construction projects at Chilhowie and Marion Senior high schools. The… Virginia Voices: Lieutenant Governor gets to know Wytheville In its nearly eight years of operation, Wytheville’s Open Door Café has been visited by its share of politicians. 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