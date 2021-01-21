The Floyd Press property for sale

In March of 2020 all of Berkshire Hathaway’s newspapers, including The Floyd Press, were purchased by Lee Enterprises. As we reported at the time, Lee acquired the newspapers, but BH remained the owner of the real estate.

Over this past year, BH has sold a number of newspaper office buildings. The newspapers have continued to publish in each of those communities and staffs relocated to new offices in the community. During the next few weeks, you will see a sign posted on our East Main Street location stating that this property is for sale.

When a sale is finalized we will relocate our news, advertising and circulation operations to a new location, yet to be determined, in the town of Floyd.

Lee Enterprises remains our owner, and we remain Floyd’s newspaper.

We’re proud to continue our legacy of great community journalism and dynamic print and digital marketing solutions. Thank you for your continued support.

— Jim Maxwell, Regional Publisher