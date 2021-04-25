State’s first 2021 bear cub found in Floyd

The first baby American Black Bear of the year was found eating goat feed in Floyd County on April 16, weighing 2.8 pounds. The cub is expected to be released next year from the Wildlife Center of Virginia as a yearling.

Executive Director of the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke Sabrina Garvin said April 23 that the cub is healthy and its “prognosis is good.” The wildlife center collected the cub on April 16, after hours of observation, according to its official statement, and the cub’s mother never returned.

Garvin explained that cubs normally don’t even follow their mothers out of the den until they are around 4.5 pounds, so why the cub was even out “is a mystery.” The center doesn’t know “how long the cub was without its mom or why it was left, and considered it too young to be eating goat feed or any solids,” Garvin said, which is why the decision was made to interfere by the state Department of Wildlife Resources.

Mother bears leave their cubs when they sense danger, the DWR states, ushering it up a tree or drawing the danger away from it; however, most of the time, the mother will return to collect her cub around dark. When cubs are abandoned and unable to fend for themselves, centers step in to protect the wildlife and keep them in a suitable environment with the goal of releasing them back to the wild.