Federal judge rejects defendant's explanation in Marion cross burning

“I started feeling like I was not alone anymore,” Thomas told Jones during her victim impact statement. “I really thought I found a great group to help me with this new way of living.”

Brown said he saw Thomas and her children as family, noting that he babysat Thomas’ daughter while Thomas was in jail.

But, somewhere along the way, the relationship between the two families soured.

Thomas said Brown harassed her and her children, calling them names and making her daughter cry. She said Brown and his family would wait for them to come outside, “just so they could say hurtful, heartbreaking things to us.”

Dogs were sicced on them and trash thrown in their yard, Thomas told Jones.

“And he burnt a cross in my yard on my birthday, the day of my son’s protest,” she said.

Though she said she still had love for Brown, Thomas told Jones that no amount of jail time could make up for how she and her children were terrorized. She said she decided to “give it to God” who would give it to Jones.

“I’m going to walk out of here knowing justice was served,” she said.