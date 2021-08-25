Federal judge rejects defendant's explanation in Marion cross burning

A former Marion resident who pleaded guilty to burning a cross in the yard of an African American family last summer told a federal judge on Friday that he committed the act in retaliation against the woman who lived at the home.
Bridgette Thomas found the cross, fashioned from two large sticks, burning in a barrel outside her Pearl Avenue home just hours after a Black Lives Matter rally her son, Travon Brown, helped organize had concluded.
But, James Brown, who lived across the street at the time, told Judge James Jones “It wasn’t toward Travon or Black Lives Matter or none of that—it was between her and me.”
He said he set fire to the cross after Thomas, who he’d been feuding with, “made fun” of his grandchild’s death.
Brown said he intended to scare Thomas. “At that time, I snapped and I wanted to hurt her the way I hurt.”
The two families had previously been close to one another, according to statements given by both Brown and Thomas during the Friday sentencing hearing.
Thomas, who moved to Marion from Mississippi several years ago, said moving to Virginia where they had no family had been tough on her and her kids.
Then she met Brown, who is from New York, and his family and the two families developed a friendship.
“I started feeling like I was not alone anymore,” Thomas told Jones during her victim impact statement. “I really thought I found a great group to help me with this new way of living.”
Brown said he saw Thomas and her children as family, noting that he babysat Thomas’ daughter while Thomas was in jail.
But, somewhere along the way, the relationship between the two families soured.
Thomas said Brown harassed her and her children, calling them names and making her daughter cry. She said Brown and his family would wait for them to come outside, “just so they could say hurtful, heartbreaking things to us.”
Dogs were sicced on them and trash thrown in their yard, Thomas told Jones.
“And he burnt a cross in my yard on my birthday, the day of my son’s protest,” she said.
Though she said she still had love for Brown, Thomas told Jones that no amount of jail time could make up for how she and her children were terrorized. She said she decided to “give it to God” who would give it to Jones.
“I’m going to walk out of here knowing justice was served,” she said.
Brown, who said he was not racist and pointed out his Hispanic heritage, said he was sorry for his actions that day. He reiterated that he was angry with Thomas, who he’d at one point seen as family, over the comment he claimed she made about his grandchild’s death.
“Family don’t do that,” he said.
Brown told Jones that he’d lost one grandchild and was expecting another soon. “And, I would really like to be there to see it.”
As per his plea agreement, Brown faced between zero and 24 months in federal prison. His defense attorney, Nancy Dickenson-Vicars asked Jones to sentence Brown to the 30 days he had already served.
Assistant US Attorney Zachary Lee said he didn’t buy that the cross burning wasn’t racially motivated.
“He just decided on the fly to burn a cross in the yard of an African American?”
“Someone who does that clearly harbors racial animus,” he said.
Lee said the court needed to send a clear message “that that is not tolerated here,” and asked Jones to sentence Brown to the maximum 24 months in prison.
In pronouncing sentence, Jones said Brown understood gravity of his actions. The judge said he took both Brown’s and Thomas’ statements into consideration in determining Brown’s sentence. He also took into account the severity of the crime, the need to provide just punishment and the need to deter similar crimes, he said.
“I cannot accept that it was innocent, that it was like he talked back to the victim in the same way he claims she talked to him,” he said.
“A cross burning is the most notorious evidence of racial oppression and intimidation and it has such a history in our country that its use simply cannot be tolerated.”
For those reasons, Jones said, Brown was sentenced to serve 18 months in federal prison.
Brown will self-report to prison once a facility has been designated. Additionally, he is required to forfeit any firearms in his possession and will serve a period of supervised release once his prison sentence is complete.