Emory & Henry students to perform custom pieces about pandemic

The performances are being rehearsed and recorded using a variety of safe practices, including online technology.

“One play takes place on the Appalachian Trail,” said Bremner. “We are shooting it against a green screen on our main stage, using multiple cameras and laying in images of the trail.

“Some pieces are 100% virtual,” she said. “Our second play is written as a phone call. We recorded it using Zoom, and the actors were never in the same room with one another.”

Bremner explained that a prompt was sent to all eight artists who were commissioned for the project.

“We’re hearing all the stories from the big cities about what the pandemic has been like, but are we hearing from the folks from rural parts of the world?” Bremner asked.

Annalee Tull, associate professor in the college’s theater department, said that question got her thinking about her grandmother.

Tull, who choreographed one of the dance productions, came up with a concept based on the life of her grandmother, Ann Watts, who opened a dance studio in Bristol and Elizabethton during the 1950s.

Tull worked along with Barter resident choreographer Ashley Oliver-Campos for the production.