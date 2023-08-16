Marion native and former Marion Senior High athlete Kate Pennington will make history later this month.

She and her Bluefield University teammate Brienna Sparks Yesbeck will be the first BU softball players inducted into the university’s Sports Hall of Fame.

The ceremony marking those inductions will take place in conjunction with BU’s first football game of the season, which will be played Aug. 26.

Bob Redd, BU’s director of athletic communications and an adjunct faculty member, shared the information about the inductions and said he “remembered her playing days here fondly.”

Redd also provided some of Pennington’s achievements that helped qualify her for Hall of Fame designation.

During her BC softball career Pennington:

Led the team in batting average in 2016 (.383) and 2017 (.413);

Led the team in hits in 2016 and 2017;

Led the team in runs scored in 2017;

Led the team in doubles in 2016 and 2017;

Tied for team lead in home runs in 2017;

Tied for team lead in RBIs in 2016;

Most hits in a season — 64 in 2017;

Second most doubles in a season — 14 in 2017;

Tied for most triples in a season — 4 in 2017;

Tied for second in most homeruns in a season — 4 in 2017;

Most career hits – 176;

Most career doubles – 31;

Most career triples – 7;

2018 Appalachian Athletic Conference All-Academic;

2017 NCCAA All-America Third Team;

2017 Appalachian Athletic Conference All-Academic Team; and

2017 Appalachian Athletic Conference Second Team.

The onetime MSHS athlete excelled at softball and volleyball during her high school athletic career.

Last week, Pennington beamed and laughed with Mayor David Helms as she accepted a resolution the Marion Town Council adopted in her honor.

The resolution reads, in part: “Kate Pennington has been recognized by Bluefield University President David Olive and the Bluefield University Athletic Department as a 2023 Inductee to the Bluefield University Athletics Hall of Fame; and… Pennington’s accomplishments marked her meritorious service and exceptional contributions to Bluefield University.”

The resolution concluded that the town “joins to honor Kate Pennington through this Resolution, marking her remarkable accomplishments and leadership on and off the field as the hallmark of citizenry that epitomizes the very best of Marion.”

Helms assured Pennington, “We’re proud of you.”