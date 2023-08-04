A Sugar Grove woman is using her photography skills to help with relief efforts after her grandparents lost their home to a fire early Tuesday morning.

Megan Parks said her grandmother, Val Bowman, woke up sometime after midnight on Aug. 1 and went to the kitchen, where she heard a noise. Thinking someone might have broken into the Rich Valley home, Val alerted her husband, Ronnie.

“And so, he gets up to go look and by the time he gets in the kitchen, it’s just engulfed in flames,” Parks said.

The couple was able to make their way outside unharmed, but the flames quickly enveloped the old farmhouse, consuming everything inside.

Parks, who fell in love with photography a few years ago and since launched Twisted Sunflower Photography, wanted to help.

“I was like, how can I help? I’m a single mom of two, money is tight,” she said. “Then, I was like the only thing I can do is offer these sessions.”

On Wednesday, Parks took to social media offering 30-minute pay-what-you-can mini photography sessions with all proceeds going to her grandparents’ relief fund.

Parks described Val and "Big" Ronnie Bowman as “the most warm-hearted people I’ve met in my life.”

“If they have $1 in their pocket and that’s what you need, you’re going to have it,” she said. “They’re just very generous, always helping with the community — especially over in Rich Valley. Any kind of benefit dinner, they’re there.”

The mini sessions, she thought, would serve to return her grandparents' generosity while also offering a service that often falls outside of people's budgets.

“Everything’s so expensive now,” she said. “People are having a hard time affording things, so there’s probably plenty of people wanting pictures of their kids for when school starts or family photos, things like that, and I’m like, what better way to help everybody else and help my family.”

Parks said she typically travels anywhere between Wytheville and Bristol for photo sessions but is willing to go just about anywhere.

For those who cannot afford to make a monetary donation, Parks is also bartering the service for clothing and other household items.

The Bowmans’ home served as the family’s holiday gathering place and a favorite hang-out of their great-grandchildren. Parks isn’t sure yet if her grandparents will rebuild on the site they called home for the last 25 years or if they'll relocate, but she knows it will take a lot refurnish a new home. They lost everything Tuesday morning, so Parks said any donations will be appreciated.

“They’re basically starting over so we’re talking everything from coffee pots to curtains, beds, bed sheets, anything,” Parks said.

Clothing items are also needed, particularly fall and winter apparel for the upcoming seasons.

Items needed are women’s XL shirts, size 18 pants and size 8.5 shoes, and men’s large shirts, 36/32 pants and size 10-wide shoes.

Additionally, a Go Fund Me account has been set up to accept online donations. By Friday morning, the campaign had raised $1,213 of its $5,000 goal. Those who wish to donate online may do so at Fundraiser by Erin Bowman : Help the Bowmans (www.gofundme.com/f/5sx6vq-help-the-bowmans)

Clothing donations may also be made at the Smyth County Chamber of Commerce office in Chilhowie.

Those interested in a mini session may reach Parks through her photography Facebook page at www.facebook.com/twistedsunflowerphoto .