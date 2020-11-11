First responders raise awareness for 'Move Over' law

Just over a week ago, according to Earl, a VDOT Safety Service Patrol driver was injured by a motorist who struck the patrol vehicle that was parked on the shoulder of Interstate 664, pinning the safety service patrol driver between the vehicle and the barrier wall. Thankfully, he is still alive, she said.

If moving over safely isn’t an option, drivers should slow down and pay close attention to the workers as they pass, Earl said.

Virginia State Police 1st Sgt. Mike Willis arrived Monday to promote awareness of the Move Over Law in the district that he serves, which includes Bristol, Scott County and Washington County, he said.

“Scan the road to prepare for things,” Willis suggested.

Giving first responders the ability to focus more on their work will help save lives, Earl said.

Armstrong said calls on the interstate highways are among “the most hazardous calls that we get.”

People are driving at high rates of speed, he added.

“So, please, if you’re driving and you see a tow truck or police car or fire truck or ambulance or whatever, move over,” Armstrong said. “And let these folks work as safe as possible.”