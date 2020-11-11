First responders raise awareness for 'Move Over' law

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Virginia Fire Chief Mike Armstrong wants drivers to move over and heed emergency vehicles.
“This is extremely important to us,” Armstrong said at a Monday morning gathering of emergency vehicle operators at a news conference at the Virginia Welcome Center on Interstate 81 in Bristol.
“As a fire chief, I lie awake at night worrying about my firefighters working out on the interstate, whether it’s a car fire or a car crash,” Armstrong said. “It can be a medical emergency.”
Emergency workers are “zoomed in” on their work, Armstrong said. “And it’s very hazardous with traffic going by. And there’s been many firefighters killed out on the interstate.”
Such tragedies are why Armstrong signed up to participate at Monday’s event, staged by the Bristol District of the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The event was designed to bring attention to Virginia’s “Slow Down, Move Over Law,” said VDOT spokeswoman Michelle Earl.
The law requires drivers to move over if it is safe to do so, Earl said.
Many motorists may not realize the law pertains to other emergency response vehicles such as VDOT’s amber warning lights and fire and rescue’s red warning lights, Earl said.
Just over a week ago, according to Earl, a VDOT Safety Service Patrol driver was injured by a motorist who struck the patrol vehicle that was parked on the shoulder of Interstate 664, pinning the safety service patrol driver between the vehicle and the barrier wall. Thankfully, he is still alive, she said.
If moving over safely isn’t an option, drivers should slow down and pay close attention to the workers as they pass, Earl said.
Virginia State Police 1st Sgt. Mike Willis arrived Monday to promote awareness of the Move Over Law in the district that he serves, which includes Bristol, Scott County and Washington County, he said.
“Scan the road to prepare for things,” Willis suggested.
Giving first responders the ability to focus more on their work will help save lives, Earl said.
Armstrong said calls on the interstate highways are among “the most hazardous calls that we get.”
People are driving at high rates of speed, he added.
“So, please, if you’re driving and you see a tow truck or police car or fire truck or ambulance or whatever, move over,” Armstrong said. “And let these folks work as safe as possible.”
