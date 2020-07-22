ABINGDON, Va. — Barter Theatre has officially launched their newest venture, “Barter at the Moonlite Drive-In,” a socially distant, live, in-person theater experience at the previously vacant drive-in theater.
The start of Barter’s production of “The Wizard of Oz” makes the 87-year-old company the first in the nation to present live theater at a large scale since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. To accommodate the production, the Moonlite Drive-In Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, has been cleaned up and converted into a live performance venue, complete with covered stage and arranged to park up to 220 amply spaced cars.
In a press release, Barter lauded community support for making the project possible. Lead sponsors for the event (Food City, J.A. Street and Associates and Meade Tractor) were responsible for procuring the lease and cleaning up the long-vacant Moonlite. Countless vendors donated their services and products to the effort. Furloughed Barter employees volunteered their time to mow the Moonlite lawn and ready the Barter Inn for the “Quaranteam.” Support from state and local government helped push the project forward, and enthusiasm from Barter patrons fueled the effort to ready the stage.
On Friday, AT&T also announced a $30,000 match contribution for the hard-hit theater. While the Moonlite project may provide much-needed entertainment — not to mention tourists — for the local economy, Barter Theatre warned that “the drive-in will not be a cure-all for the financial peril that the unprecedented COVID-19 shutdown caused for Barter. AT&T’s support comes at a time when an injection of hope for live theater is much needed, and their generous contribution has the potential to double the impact with the matching aspect of the campaign.”
“Barter Theatre is such a great asset not just for Southwest Virginia, but for the entire commonwealth. We hope our support will help the theater through this current crisis and enable them to provide enjoyable performances for many more years,” said Vince Apruzzese, president of AT&T Virginia. From now until Aug. 14, any donation made to Barter Theatre will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $30,000.
“At a time when the world can seem especially dim, Barter Theatre is a catalyst for light,” the theater said in a release. “The creativity of the leadership team, dedication of its staff, community and supporters enables this historic institution to continue to create spaces for people to gather and share a story, regardless of who they are or where they come from, even in the face of previously unimaginable circumstances. But they don’t, and never have, done it alone. This unlikely gem, a Broadway quality theatre in the heart of Appalachia, shines because of the light of the community it serves.”
