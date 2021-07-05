Smyth grand jury hears violent, unusual cases

During its June 22 session, Smyth County grand jurors heard a handful of unusual and violent cases. In addition to three assault and battery of law enforcement or corrections officer offenses, grand jurors also heard two unlawful wounding and one malicious wounding cases.
The first of those offenses occurred in July 2020 when, according to court documents, Marion officers responded to a home on Wolfe Avenue where a man was reportedly chasing another man with a chainsaw. By the time officers arrived the second man had been wounded.
Sgt. Kevin Testerman wrote in his complaint that the man “had wounds that are consistent with chainsaw wounds on his right back shoulder, down his arm.”
The wounded man told officers that Christopher Van Crawford had been chasing him around the house. According to the complaint, a neighbor who originally called police said she saw Crawford chasing the other man around the yard with a chainsaw. According to Marion officers, the chainsaw snagged the man’s shirt, causing only minor lacerations.
The 30-year-old Crawford, of Saltville, was indicted on an unlawful wounding charge. He is scheduled for trial on August 4.
Jurors also heard evidence in an October stabbing case that took place at the Valero in Marion. According to police, 36-year-old Dusty Ray Smith had been knocked unconscious when they arrived and another man sat across the parking lot with a knife wound to the leg.
The man told police Smith attacked him with an open bowie knife and a large pocket knife during a verbal altercation at the gas station, according to court documents. The man said he was able take the first knife from Smith, but then Smith pulled the second knife and stabbed the man in the left calf. Court documents note that camera footage and the testimony of three eye witnesses corroborated the man’s version of events.
Three months later while wanted on a pretrial violation charge, Marion officers located Smith hiding underneath a mattress at a home on Chestnut Street, court records say. Once removed from under the mattress, Smith told the officers that he had Covid and was then taken to a patrol car where Sgt. April Morgan began placing an N-95 mask on his face.
“As I began to shape the metal piece around his nose, he began to violently shake in the vehicle and at that time bit my right middle finger,” Morgan wrote in her complaint.
Morgan wrote that she immediately performed a stun technique, a defensive move used to create distance between a person and their assailant.
Prior to being placed in the patrol car, officers found an uncapped needle inside Smith’s pocket, which field tested positive for methamphetamine. The complaint also notes the mattress Smith was hiding under was littered with uncapped needles
The grand jury indicted the Marion man on a malicious wounding charge in the first incident, and assault and battery of a law enforcement officer and possession of methamphetamine in the second incident. Smith is scheduled for trial on all three charges on August 18.
Just two weeks prior to Smith’s second arrest, an Adwolfe man was also jailed after he was accused of biting part of his fiancée’s ear off.
According to a criminal complaint, Smyth County deputies responded to the domestic assault on Adwolfe Road on Dec. 27, where they found the woman missing the top portion of her ear and bleeding.
Cullen Everett Anderson, 24, and his fiancée both told police they had been drinking heavily and that a fight between the two broke out in their bathroom. Dep. Cole McAllister wrote in the complaint that they located the missing portion of the woman’s ear behind the bathroom door.
The grand jury indicted Anderson on an unlawful wounding charge. He is scheduled for trial on August. 4.
The grand jury also handed down indictments for the following individuals:
Crystal Dawn Daniels, 31, of Marion, was indicted on two counts assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, one count possession of hydrocodone, and one count of obtaining drugs by false pretenses.
William Hunter, 57, of Marion, was indicted on an assault of a corrections officer charge.
Christopher Adam Joliffe, 36, of Marion, was indicted on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Matthew Huffman, 29, of Chilhowie, was indicted on two counts of failing to register as a sex offender.
Roy Wayne Louthian, 74, of Marion, was indicted on six counts failing to register as a sex offender.
Lisa Karen Woods, 47, of Abingdon, was indicted on an abuse or neglect of a child charge.
Amanda C. Akers, 40, of Marion was indicted on two counts of animal cruelty.
Shawn Cross, 28, of, Atkins, was indicted on three counts of animal cruelty.
Aunonne Zaapois Jones, 25, of Memphis, Tenn., was indicted on charges of possession of stolen property and eluding police.
Jamie Lee Lowe, 40, of Honaker, was indicted on a charge of possession of stolen property.
Timothy Craig Wolfe, 23, of Marion, was indicted on a grand larceny charge.
Deana Marie Smith, 48, of Marion, was indicted on two counts third- or-subsequent-offense shoplifting charge.
Juan Antonio Rivas Lobos, 50, of Arlington, was indicted on an identity theft charge.
Jason David Good, 36, of Chester, was indicted on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and transporting drugs into Virginia.
Pejman Vesaly, 44, of Winetka, Calif., was indicted on a possession of morphine charge.
Roy Earl Richmond Jr., 40, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of heroin charge.
Amanda Wain, 27, of Marion, was indicted on a charge of obtaining drugs by false pretenses.
Shawn Tay Macleod, 52, of Kyle, Tx., was indicted on an eluding police charge.
Randall Joe Hawkins, 41, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
April Dawn Dean, 30, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Jason Nathaniel Putman, 42, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Michael Townley, 52, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Joshua Allen Lowe, 31, of Meadowview, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Sherri Lynn Tuggle, 58, of Saltville, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Matthew Jason Musick, 39, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Michael Dean Litton, 55, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Stpehen Anderson Meek, 55, of Chilhowie, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Individuals arrested on charges stemming from direct indictments issued during the March 2021 session are as follows:
Melissa Ann Conner , 41, of Atkins was indicted on three counts check forgery and three counts uttering a forged check.
Johnnie Hood, 28, of Marion, was indicted on an embezzlement charge.
Billy Joe Wray, 49, of Chilhowie, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Shane Andrew Jupina, 39, of Atkins, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Those indicted will stand trial in Smyth County Circuit Court.