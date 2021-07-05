Smyth grand jury hears violent, unusual cases

During its June 22 session, Smyth County grand jurors heard a handful of unusual and violent cases. In addition to three assault and battery of law enforcement or corrections officer offenses, grand jurors also heard two unlawful wounding and one malicious wounding cases.

The first of those offenses occurred in July 2020 when, according to court documents, Marion officers responded to a home on Wolfe Avenue where a man was reportedly chasing another man with a chainsaw. By the time officers arrived the second man had been wounded.

Sgt. Kevin Testerman wrote in his complaint that the man “had wounds that are consistent with chainsaw wounds on his right back shoulder, down his arm.”

The wounded man told officers that Christopher Van Crawford had been chasing him around the house. According to the complaint, a neighbor who originally called police said she saw Crawford chasing the other man around the yard with a chainsaw. According to Marion officers, the chainsaw snagged the man’s shirt, causing only minor lacerations.

The 30-year-old Crawford, of Saltville, was indicted on an unlawful wounding charge. He is scheduled for trial on August 4.