Marion’s Lincoln Theatre is returning to its roots and moving into the future simultaneously.

This week, the historic downtown theater unveiled its new cinematic technology, including a large retractable screen, surround sound, a digital projector, an interactive touch panel screen and the necessary computers to operate the system.

Wednesday, during a special documentary screening, Susie Jennings, the Lincoln board’s president, said, “We’re returning to our older roots.” She was referencing the theater’s start as a regional movie palace in 1929.

The advancement of the Lincoln’s film capabilities is also expected to bolster the community’s economy.

Brian Reed, Mount Rogers Planning District Commission deputy director, said the improved movie experience is projected to bring 1,200 new visitors to the theater every month. Those visitors, he said, mean more foot traffic at local businesses and eateries, growth in meals tax, and other additional spending.

Reed, along with his associate Jordan Powers, was instrumental in getting an Appalachian Regional Commission grant for $69,000 that funded half of the project’s expenses. Local monies covered the other half of costs.

Reed lauded the Lincoln’s executive director, Tracy Thompson, for her persistence in pursuing the needed money.

As its capabilities expand, the theater’s financial health is also improving.

Monday evening, Thompson told the Marion Town Council that the Lincoln is “well ahead of projected revenue” for the year.

In the first six months of 2023, the theater’s statement of financial activity shows that revenue so far this year is at $177,417.52. In the first six months of 2022, the Lincoln’s revenue came in at $94,220.02.

Thompson attributed the growth to the increased amount of programming. “We have cranked up that schedule,” she said.

In addition to the shows Thompson books, she also works with three promoters located in Minnesota, Nashville, and California, who often rent the theatre for their acts.

In addition, she said, the theater is hosting multiple film programs and regularly partners with community groups.

In the near future, Thompson also expects for the Lincoln to be awarded a mixed beverage license, which she anticipates will “be a great revenue source.”

While acknowledging that the entertainment economy is fluid, Thompson expressed optimism for the Lincoln’s status as its approaches the 20th anniversary of its reopening in 2024.

The theater plans to celebrate that milestone with events throughout the coming year.

With all that’s happening and the upcoming anniversary, Thompson and the Lincoln’s board believe this is a good time to replace the institution’s marquee.

Documentation Thompson provided to the town council said, “Upgrading the marquee is not only an opportunity to elevate the theater’s visual appeal but also serves as a symbol of our commitment to preserving its legacy for future generations.”

The current marquee, Thompson said, is not historically significant. It was put up in the 1990s.

She also noted that the marquee hasn’t operated properly for about 15 years and keeps requiring Band-Aids that often cost into the thousands of dollars. As well, she said, the letters for the marquee are no longer made.

The Lincoln is proposing to replace the existing neon border with red LED tubing, add full-color electronic message units, and change the Lincoln name to blue LED. The marquee would be capable of displaying video and images or more traditional messages.

The project is expected to cost $60,000.

With a commitment for $20,000 from its board and another $20,000 from Smyth County, Thompson asked the town to commit the needed additional $20,000.

She also asked the council to update its zoning ordinance to allow such signs, which are currently prohibited.

Town Manager Bill Rush observed that many technical advances have been made since the ordinance was written.

Todd Long, the town’s zoning administrator, concurred, saying the zoning is outdated on this subject.

To imagine the new marquee, Rush encouraged the council to think of the signs in New York City’s Times Square on a smaller scale.

Thompson needed to know the council’s position because if she orders the changes to the marquee now, they could be here in November and in place by December.

Ultimately, the council agreed to give $20,000 toward the project and directed Rush, Long, and Town Attorney Mark Fenyk to draft a proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance and advertise the necessary public hearing that must be held on such changes before the council can act.