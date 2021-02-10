Former Smyth library director to file claim against library

Late last week, Robb Farmer notified Smyth County Public Library officials of his intention to file a defamation of character claim against them. The claim is based on an email addressing the availability of staff 2020 W-2 forms.
According to the official notice sent to Library Director Rose Likins and provided to the News & Messenger by Farmer, the Feb. 1 email was sent to a former employee who had asked about the whereabouts of the 2020 W-2 tax forms.
Farmer, an attorney, wrote in his notice, “…For reasons unknown you included statements about me in your response. That in itself was troubling, as I have not been employed by or even a patron of Smyth County Public Library since July, while you have barely finished your second month there. More troubling, however, were that your statements were materially false and that the actual information was easily obtainable.”
The cited email explained a delay in the arrival of W-2s, which are necessary for filing income taxes. That email said, “As you may recall, my predecessor selected Lawhorn Accounting to perform the library’s accounting work.”
In his notice, Farmer wrote, “Opening and investigating a claim is more than warranted, both with this breach of duty, and potential harm to my future dealings with a capable, talented librarian I have taught, trained, managed, mentored, and encouraged [the individual who inquired about the W-2s].”
Minutes from the library’s board of trustees’ meetings in the latter half of 2019 say that the trustees first approved seeking emergency accounting help due to staff transitions. Then, the trustees sought bids for long-term accounting services. In November 2019, the trustees approved the bid of Albano & Associates, which later merged with Lawhorn CPA Group.
Farmer has not made a secret of his frustration with the library trustees, who fired him in July.
That move came after several months of growing tension between the library director and the county board of supervisors.
The fracture between the supervisors and Farmer took a public turn in June when the county published its proposed 2020-21 budget and included an allocation of $0 for the library. Supervisors said they did so because they’d been requesting certain financial documents from the library for months but had not received them.
Farmer responded by posting a link to Facebook with 27 different documents he had sent to the county.
That post didn’t sit well with the library’s trustees.
At their June 2020 meeting, the trustees reprimanded Farmer and put him on a 30-day probationary period without pay and gave him a list of assignments to complete.
A copy of the letter sent to Farmer by the trustees was obtained by the News & Messenger and in part chastised Farmer for his public Facebook post. The letter said, “The post was seen and commented on by many of the public and the County Board of Supervisors and Administrator were made to be seen in a very negative light. This is unacceptable and unprofessional and damages the relationship of the Library with the County leaders. The post and the comments have been retained for FOlA purposes but have been removed by demand of the Library Board.”
The letter went on to direct Farmer to “refrain from making negative comments about any of the professional people he interacts with for Library purposes.”
Among Farmer’s assignments was a letter to the trustees, in which he said he was “directed to apologize to the Board of Library Trustees….”
He responded: “Should I apologize for my Facebook post on June 15th, or for any resulting public comment arising from it, I would sacrifice my own honesty, because I have no regrets at all about the post….”
Noting his 20-year work experience as a librarian, Farmer continued, “I do not do anything in a vacuum. I have reasons for what I do, and I do not act rashly…. I am not perfect, and I have never claimed to be. I am, however, a professional deserving of respect. In my prior dealings with the Smyth County Board of Library Trustees, I have received due respect and returned it. I was not treated with respect by the majority of Board members last Thursday.”
The trustees hired Rose Likins to fill the library director’s post effective December 2020.
Farmer’s defamation claim could be handled by the library system’s insurance carrier or could move to the court system for a decision.