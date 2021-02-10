Former Smyth library director to file claim against library

Minutes from the library’s board of trustees’ meetings in the latter half of 2019 say that the trustees first approved seeking emergency accounting help due to staff transitions. Then, the trustees sought bids for long-term accounting services. In November 2019, the trustees approved the bid of Albano & Associates, which later merged with Lawhorn CPA Group.

Farmer has not made a secret of his frustration with the library trustees, who fired him in July.

That move came after several months of growing tension between the library director and the county board of supervisors.

The fracture between the supervisors and Farmer took a public turn in June when the county published its proposed 2020-21 budget and included an allocation of $0 for the library. Supervisors said they did so because they’d been requesting certain financial documents from the library for months but had not received them.

Farmer responded by posting a link to Facebook with 27 different documents he had sent to the county.

That post didn’t sit well with the library’s trustees.

At their June 2020 meeting, the trustees reprimanded Farmer and put him on a 30-day probationary period without pay and gave him a list of assignments to complete.