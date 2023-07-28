FloydFest was scheduled to move its 21-year-old event to the county it was named for the final week of July 2023 after hosting events in Patrick County since it began in 2002.

But a combination of factors, including construction permits, possible endangered species and resistance from residents in the area, brought the cancellation of this year’s FloydFest~Forever.

This is the second time in the award-winning festival’s history that it has been cancelled, with the first being during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FloydFest was one of the first events to start back up in 2021, paving the way for events and festivals across the country.

The 2023 line up included acts like The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow, Goose, Elle King and other performers. Organizers promise a return in 2024 if they can get approval from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and satisfy complaints over the endangered species that are possible on-site (the bog turtle and satyr butterfly).

Groups in the Check area of Floyd County, however, continue to promises protests to stop the event.

FloydFest, started by partners Kris Hodges and Erika Johnson, brought a mix of music that included rock, pop, country, folk and other genres by nationally recognized and area musicians to multiple stages that played day, night and around the clock.

Johnson left festival management a few years ago and Across the Way Productions announced last month that it has “parted ways” with Hodges.

“We wish Kris Hodges the absolute best for his future endeavors, and we thank him for his indelible contributions to FloydFest and its enduring brand,” Across-the-Way Productions said in its announcement, adding that plans continues to bring the festival back next year.

FloydFest survived weather problems and some lean years in the beginning but continued to grow.

Bluegrass legend Sam Bush appeared, along with Railroad Earth, Old Crowe Medicine Show, Levon Helm of The Band, Emmylou Harris and other nationally known acts along with up-and-coming acts and area groups like The White Top Mountain Band.

“Incredible festival,” Sam Bush said at FloydFest. “Good event and great feelings from our fans.”

What began as what some called “a hippie gathering” became a popular national festival that brought thousands of fans to camp out, fill area hotels and local bed and breakfasts.

It also provided needed revenue to area grocery stores, campgrounds, restaurants, gas stations and other businesses.

The move would provide valuable revenue to Floyd County government with sales and entertainment taxes that went to Patrick County in previous years.

FloydFest CEO Sam Calhoun says they will solve the problems that forced cancellation of this year’s event and promises they will not leave the county.

“We are going to be back. We are going to survive; we are going to do everything by the book at the Festival Park. We care very deeply about the environment; we want to be good stewards of the land that we have. We did that for 20 years at our previous site, and we are going to do that again moving forward,” Calhoun said in interviews in April.

To soften the blow local businesses will face due to the lack of FloydFest this year, community organizations banded together to bring FloydStock to life this week.

Performances at Dogtown Roadhouse started on Thursday, and several events are scheduled across Floyd on Saturday, including at the Floyd County Rec Park, Citizens Telephone Cooperative, The Floyd Center for the Arts and more.

Learn more about FloydStock happenings, which wrap up Sunday night, at www.visitfloydva.com/floydstock-in-the-park.