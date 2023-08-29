Floyd County High School’s varsity football Buffaloes started its season against Christiansburg on offense after receiving the kickoff, but that didn’t last long as a quick turnover forced by the Blue Demons put them in a lead of 14-0.

Pretty much the same continued in the first half as the Demons went into their locker room on their home field leading 28-0, then increased it to 35-0 by the end of the third.

The large lead led officials to put the game clock into nonstop.

Floyd came close to the end zone, but another turnover gave the ball back to the Demons, and they added another seven points to put the score at 42-0 before the end of a long night for the Buffaloes.

The Blue Demons overwhelmed their opponent with long running plays that often ended with touchdowns, and well-timed interceptions kept the visitors away from the end zone.

Quarterback Rylan Swortzel captured his own fumble on a running play, but the Blue Demons forced a fourth down and another punt by Philp Radford, who was the busiest player for the Buffaloes in the game.

The Buffs start the season 0-1 and host Fort Chiswell on Friday night on the Coach Beale Field at FCHS.