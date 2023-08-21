FloydFest and Across-the-Way-Productions officials announced Thursday that the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality approved Hill Holler LLC’s Stormwater Management Plan for the development of FestivalPark on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

They also said, “misinformation has circulated about the actual permit HHLLC needed to commence construction, leading many to be understandably confused about the exact approval and work required for the project to continue.”

“In reality, HHLLC was seeking approval of its revised Stormwater Management Plan via VDEQ, which is now complete,” they said.

The approval means FestivalPark will be ready to welcome patrons for FloydFest 24, set for July 24 to 28, 2024.

It comes after officials and subject matter experts worked to “redesign the site development plan to avoid any potential fauna habitats, and all other streams and wetlands on the site, resulting in a zero-impact footprint,” the team said.

“This approval comes after we engaged in a very conservative and careful approach to the development of FestivalPark,” said AtWP and FloydFest CEO John McBroom, who also owns HHLLC. “At great expense, we have protected every wetland habitat on the new site. Though not strictly required by laws and regulations, some of the conservation and preservation steps by Hill Holler are being voluntarily undertaken because it is the right thing to do.”

Since the purchase of the FestivalPark property in 2022, concerns have been raised about the possibility of two endangered species having habitats on the property: the bog turtle and Mitchell’s satyr butterfly. Some feedback regarding the event’s move to Floyd County has been at the center of Floyd County Board of Supervisors meetings.

COO Sam Calhoun said “harming anything is the antithesis of FloydFest and HHLLC from the very beginning.”

“We’re doing everything by the book, so we can protect anything that needs to be protected, both now and for as long as we are stewards of this land,” Calhoun said.

McBroom said the nearest documented bog turtle “was found 13 years ago approximately two miles upstream on Meadow Run from this property.”

Though no bog turtles have been found on the property, construction plans have been adjusted to keep every wetland untouched and protected, festival officials said.

In addition — and separate from work on the Stormwater Management Plan — HHLLC retained expert biologists to develop a Bog Turtle Management Plan to, in part, train the contractors and subcontractors (as well as AtWP/FloydFest executives) on best management practices to protect bog turtles, if discovered on the property.

A conglomerate of all Floyd County-based contractors is hired to work on FestivalPark, underscoring HHLLC and AtWP’s commitment to the local community.

Officials said FloydFest 2024’s logo and theme will be announced soon.

To stay up to date and learn more about FloydFest 2024, visit www.floydfest.com or email info@floydfest.com.