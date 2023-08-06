This article include excerpt from past editions of The Floyd Press.

Aug. 12, 1948

The front page of the Aug. 12, 1948, edition of The Floyd Press featured a prominent warning about polio. It said there were three confirmed cases in Floyd County so far, all three in children that lived in the Kemper area.

“We do not know how polio is spread…,” the warning said. “So far we in Floyd County have been lucky. The three cases so far reported are doing nicely. We do not know what it is to have five or six new cases every day and they do in some areas.”

Dr. C.F. Bedsaul urged all children to be kept away from public gatherings, and the warning urged that “all civic organizations not sponsor public gatherings or entertainments at which children would be present.”

“…Our three cases occurred in the space of two days’ time,” the paper said. “This killer strikes at the healthy, as well as the weak. It knows no bounds of financial status or color. It shows no preference for sex or age.”

The Aug. 12, 1948, paper also mentioned an “outbreak of hog cholera” in the County Agent’s Column by E. M. Talley, which he said had caused the loss of six or more hogs.

“This is a very dangerous disease in hogs, and the main reason I am mentioning it is, should you have a hog to get sick in your community, it might be best for you to call a veterinarian immediately so that the disease will not spread over the entire county.”

Aug. 11, 1955

A drawing of the new office for Citizens Telephone Cooperative at the end of Dinky Street was published in the Aug. 11, 1955, edition of The Floyd Press.

The paper said the design showed “attractive modern style,” which was constructed by J.V. Richardson Construction Co. of Martinsville for $28,966 (which is the equivalent of $329,786 in 2023).

The office included a business office, manager’s office and dial equipment on the main floor, with room in the basement for a service truck storage room and heating system.

Floyd County was also organizing rabies vaccination clinics for dogs after the Floyd County Board of Supervisors ruled that “all dogs must be confined or leashed until vaccinated.”

Clinics were held at Indian Valley Post Office, Simpson’s Store in Check, Wyatt Conner’s Store, Charlie Smith’s Store and other locations throughout the county. A total of 10 clinics were scheduled.

“Any resident in a community that is not covered, please contact the local veterinarian and arrangements will be made to hold a clinic in that community.”

Fines between $5 and $25 could be issued to those who failed to comply with the ruling.

Aug. 8, 1974

The news of Floyd County Lifesaving Rescue Squad receiving its first service vehicle was reported in the Aug. 8, 1974 edition of The Floyd Press.

The vehicle — a 1969 Chevrolet — was the Rescue Squad’s first ambulance, and it was donated by the Pulaski County Rescue Squad on July 30, 1974.

“…The Blacksburg Rescue Squad gave the Floyd Unit two cots, a stretcher, a portable resuscitator and several bandages,” the paper said.

Founding member Russell Hylton said the organization hoped to have one back-up unit before it started officially operating. He said as of Aug. 8 they were still waiting on state permits.

The Aug. 8 paper also included an update about Camp 5 in Willis since it was closed six months earlier by state correctional officials. It opened with a new inmate classification system and housed 49 inmates, ranging in age from late-40s to their early 70s, labeled “geriatric.”

Younger inmates previously at Camp 5 were considered “more hardcore,” the paper said, while the older inmates are “more settled and less violent.

Camp Superintendent D.R. Reynolds said some of the guards on his force said, “These old men could not break out anyway.”

“People living near the camp are hesitant to put a stamp of approval on the changes yet,” the paper said. “Most say, ‘let’s wait and see’.”