Task force announces major drug arrests Jim Talbert Sep 14, 2026 Sep 14, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tazewell Va. – Operation Phoenix Rising started the Tazewell County Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force in a big way.kAmpE 2 AC6DD 4@?76C6?46 $6AE] `c $96C:77 qC:2? w:62EE[ WE2D< 7@C46 4@>>2?56CX[ r@>>@?H62=E9’D pEE@C?6J r9C:D !=2DE6C[ 2?5 A@=:46 49:67D 7C@> 2C@F?5 E96 4@F?EJ 2??@F?465 2 >2;@C 5CF8 C@F?5FA $6AE] `c]k^AmkAmx? EH@ >@?E9D[ E96 @A6C2E:@? 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