Founding president of SWCC passes away Jim Talbert Oct 12, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Southwest Virginia icon passed away Oct. 10.kAmsC] r92C=6D #] z:?8[ E96 7@F?5:?8 AC6D:56?E @7 $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2 r@==686 A2DD65 2H2J 2E 9:D 9@>6] sC] z:?8 @7E6? D2:5 96 H2D A2CE @7 E96 8C@FA E92E C2? E96 4@HD @77 E96 AC@A6CEJ E92E 3642>6 9@>6 E@ E96 4@>>F?:EJ 4@==686]k^AmkAm%92E H2D :? `hef 2?5 96 H@F=5 8@ @? E@ =625 E96 :?DE:EFE:@? F?E:= y2?F2CJ ` @7 a__f] w6 H2D E96 =@?86DE\D6CG:?8 AC6D:56?E :? E96 9:DE@CJ @7 E96 ':C8:?:2 r@>>F?:EJ r@==686 $JDE6>]k^AmkAm“%9C@F89@FE 9:D 42C66C[ sC] z:?8 492>A:@?65 2 36=:67 E92E 3642>6 DJ?@?J>@FD H:E9 $@FE9H6DEVD >:DD:@?i E92E ?@ @?6 H9@ 4@F=5 36?67:E 7C@> 2 4@==686 65F42E:@? D9@F=5 36 56?:65 E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ] w:D 4@>>:E>6?E E@ 6?DFC:?8 E92E Q?@ DEF56?E H2D =67E 369:?5Q 96=A65 567:?6 E96 4F=EFC6 @7 E96 4@==686 2?5 :?DA:C65 86?6C2E:@?D @7 DEF56?ED[ 724F=EJ[ DE277[ 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ =6256CD[’ 2 DE2E6>6?E 7C@> E96 4@==686 D2:5]k^Am People are also reading… Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Celebration of Life: Ridgerunner shares the transformation she witnesses Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat Tagged and Sent Out: Citizen scientists at Hungry Mother release monarchs Naming ceremony: Bland County Sheriff's Office's new K9's name honors partnership Goodwill opening Tazewell store Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum Remembering, living: Smyth Recovery Court vigil features stories of hope Access to Beauty: VDOT celebrates Elk Garden trailhead parking improvements Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum Virginia football rallies for come-from-behind win over Syracuse 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game Grants closing Richlands store kAmz:?8[ H9@ H2D ?:?6EJ\EH@[ H2D 9@?@C65 :? |2C49 @7 E9:D J62C H96? E96 C@25H2J DFCC@F?5:?8 E96 42>AFD H2D 7@C>2==J ?2>65 sC] r92C=6D #] z:?8 #@25] k^AmkAmQsC] z:?8 H2D >@C6 E92? E96 7@F?5:?8 AC6D:56?E @7 $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2 r@>>F?:EJ r@==686[Q D2:5 sC] r=:?E w2J6D[ AC6D:56?E @7 $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2 r@>>F?:EJ r@==686] Qw6 H2D E96 2C49:E64E @7 2 G:D:@? E92E 492?865 4@F?E=6DD =:G6D 24C@DD $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2]k^AmkAmq642FD6 @7 9:D =6256CD9:A[ 86?6C2E:@?D @7 DEF56?ED 7@F?5 A2E9H2JD E@ 65F42E:@?[ 42C66CD[ 2?5 @AA@CEF?:EJ] w6 36=:6G65 566A=J :? A6@A=6[ :? 4@>>F?:E:6D[ 2?5 :? E96 A@H6C @7 65F42E:@? E@ :>AC@G6 =:G6D]k^Am kAmw:D :?7=F6?46 42? DE:== 36 D66? 24C@DD @FC 42>AFD 2?5 E9C@F89@FE E96 C68:@? H6 D6CG6] (9:=6 H6 >@FC? 9:D A2DD:?8[ H6 2=D@ 46=63C2E6 2 C6>2C<23=6 =:76 565:42E65 E@ D6CG:46[ =6256CD9:A[ 2?5 @AA@CEF?:EJ] (6 2C6 9@?@C65 E@ 42CCJ 9:D =6824J 7@CH2C5]’k^Am kAm%96 72>:=J H:== C646:G6 7C:6?5D ~4E] `g 7C@> EH@ E@ E9C66 A> 2E E96 |2CJ (] {2HD@? pF5:E@C:F> :? E96 z:?8 r6?E6C 2E E96 4@==686] p r6=63C2E:@? @7 {:76 H:== :>>65:2E6=J 7@==@H[ H:E9 2 C646AE:@? 27E6CH2C5 7@C 72>:=J 2?5 7C:6?5D E@ 82E96C[ D92C6 >6>@C:6D[ 2?5 46=63C2E6 sC] z:?8’D =:76 2?5 =6824J]k^Am kAmp 8C2G6D:56 D6CG:46 H:== 36 96=5 @? ~4E@36C aa[ a_ae[ 2E ``i__ 2]>] 2E (9:E6 r:EJ r6>6E6CJ[ bg__ $F?C:D6 q@F=6G2C5[ u@CE !:6C46[ u=@C:52]k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video A1 Minute! October 12, 2026: Richmond Folk Festival; Korn Ferry Tour Championship; Henrico’s Cactus House When does Daylight Saving Time end in 2026? Here's when clocks fall back When does Daylight Saving Time end in 2026? Here's when clocks fall back Suspected plague case highlights Russia’s inherited Soviet-era culture of secrecy Suspected plague case highlights Russia’s inherited Soviet-era culture of secrecy Pentagon Says Firing Squad Execution Will Be Livestreamed Pentagon Says Firing Squad Execution Will Be Livestreamed