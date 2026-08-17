Tazewell council tables discussion of cameras Jim Talbert Aug 17, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tazewell Va. – Tazewell does not have flock cameras and council has not taken any action on getting them.kAmr@F?4:= 5:D4FDD65 E96 A@DD:3:=:EJ @7 pFE@>2E65 {:46?D6 !=2E6 #6256CD 5FC:?8 :ED yF=J 2?5 pF8FDE >66E:?8D] %96J =62C?65 E92E E96 A@=:46 56A2CE>6?E 925 >:DD65 E96 5625=:?6 E@ 2AA=J 7@C 2 8C2?E 7@C E9C66 42>6C2D E9:D J62C]k^AmkAm%96J 2=D@ =62C?65 E92E E96 42>6C2D 2C6 ?@E 2==@H65 @? 's~% C:89E @7 H2J 2?5 H@F=5 92G6 E@ 36 A=2465 @? AC:G2E6 AC@A6CEJ] r@F?4:= |6>36C +249 r=:?6 D2:5 96 D2H FD6D 7@C E96 42>6C2D 3FE 76=E 4@F?4:= D9@F=5 92G6 E@ 2AAC@G6 FD6 @7 E96 42>6C2D]k^Am kAmw6 D2:5 E92E H@F=5 2==@H E96 E@H? C6D:56?ED E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 92G6 :?AFE @? E96 :DDF6] w6 2D<65 :7 4@F?4:= ?66565 E@ 24E D2J:?8 E96 42>6C2D 4@F=5 ?@E 36 FD65 H:E9@FE 4@F?4:= A6C>:DD:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Marion Police identify suspect in Friday pursuit, search 94-year-old woman's death at Va. assisted living facility ruled a homicide Smyth teacher represents region as Virginia Lottery awards public schools proceeds Chasing greatness: Hunter Trivette believes that's making connections with students Upgraded crosswalks at Chilhowie schools expected to enhance student, citizen safety Marion pediatrician, state Health Department express support for vaccines A dozen years after closure, construction begins on McMullin Bridge's replacement Appalachian Center for Hope sees opening treatment center as just the first step Chilhowie explores adding vehicle charging station Marion's Lincoln Theatre appeals to community for support Hayden Panettiere, best know for her roles in 'Heroes' and 'Nashville', dies at 36 Will winter be snowy, stormy or mild? Farmers' Almanac forecast by region Chilhowie food pantry receives grant that allows the nonprofit 'to dream' Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker SWVA's newest in-patient addiction treatment center receives license, readies to open kAmr@F?4:= 28C665 E@ E23=6 E96 >2EE6C F?E:= >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 4@F=5 36 @3E2:?65]k^AmkAm,x? @E96C 24E:@? 4@F?4:=i.k^AmkAmY#646:G65 2 C6BF6DE 7@C DA@?D@CD9:A 7@C z2D6J p52:C[ 2 =@42= >2CE:2= 2CED :?DECF4E@C 2D D96 2?5 E62> ~9 s@ zH@ 4@>A6E6D :? 2 ?2E:@?2= 6G6?E] r@F?4:= G@E65 E@ 5@?2E6 Sb__ E@ 96C 677@CE]k^Am kAmY#646:G65 2 C6BF6DE 7C@> E96 (2J=@? u@F?52E:@? 7@C DA@?D@CD9:A 2?5 G@E65 E@ 5@?2E6 Sb__]k^Am kAmY#646:G65 2 C6BF6DE 7C@> w@FD6 @7 %2J=@C E@ 36 2 DA@?D@C @7 E96:C 6G6?E DE2CE:?8 pF8] ah] r@F?4:= E@@< ?@ 24E:@? @? E96 >2EE6C]k^Am kAmY#646:G65 2? FA52E6 @? !=2??:?8 r@>>:DD:@? 24E:G:E:6D]k^AmkAmY#646:G65 2? FA52E6 7C@> }2E6 %9@>2D @? E96 24E:G:E:6D @7 %2K6H6== %@52J] %9@>2D 6DE:>2E65 `[___ A6@A=6 2EE6?565 72>:=J ?:89E] w6 5:5 ?@E 92G6 2? @77:4:2= 4@F?E 7@C $2EFC52J 3FE D2:5 |2:? $EC66E H2D A24<65 2== 52J]k^Am kAmY#646:G65 2? FA52E6 @? x^tsp 24E:G:E:6D 7C@> %@H? |2?286C {662??6 #68@?]k^AmkAmY#646:G65 2 C64@>>6?52E:@? 7C@> E96 2F5:E@C E@ 4C62E6 2? :?G6DE>6?E @C D2G:?8D 244@F?E 2D 2 42A:E2= :>AC@G6>6?E 7F?5:?8 @AE:@?]k^AmkAmYw62C5 7C@> #68@? 4@?46C?:?8 E96 A@D:E:@? @7 64@?@>:4^25>:?:DEC2E:G6 2DD:DE2?E] xE H@F=5 36 c_ 9@FCD A6C H66< DA=:E 36EH66? 64@?@>:4 56G6=@A>6?E 2?5 E96 25>:?:DEC2E:@? @77:46]k^Am kAmY#2E:7:65 2 G@E6 E@ 2AAC@G6 E96 8C2?E 2AA=:42E:@? 7@C xC@? %9C@?6D]k^Am kAmY{62C?65 E92E E96 E@H? H2D ?@E 6=:8:3=6 E@ A2CE:4:A2E6 :? E96 !up$ =:E:82E:@? D6EE=6>6?E]k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Massachusetts Advocate Fasts for 15 Days to Protest Food Stamp Cuts Ukraine unleashes hundreds of drones across Russia Ukraine unleashes hundreds of drones across Russia Italy: Four Renaissance artworks stolen from Messina museum in Sicily Italy: Four Renaissance artworks stolen from Messina museum in Sicily Hokies' Jackson on the offensive line Hokies' Jackson on the offensive line