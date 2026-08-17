Community events for week of Aug. 19-25 Jim Talbert Aug 17, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pickling workshopkAmU?3DAj%96 %2K6H6== r@F?EJ tIE6?D:@? ~77:46 :D @776C:?8 2 AC@8C2> 4@G6C:?8 E96 32D:4D @7 A:4<=:?8 2?5 76C>6?E2E:@? pF8] ac] %2<6 9@>6 2 A:?E ;2C @7 <@D96C 5:== A:4<=6D 2?5 2 BF2CE ;2C @7 J@FC G6CJ @H? D2F6C<C2FEP %96 r@DE :D S`d] %96 4=2DD H:== 36 96=5 2E E96 6IE6?D:@? @77:46 DE2CE:?8 2E dib_]%@ C68:DE6C[ 42== afe\ggh\g_de[ 6>2:= k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i<38:3D@?oGE]65FQm<38:3D@?oGE]65Fk^2m[ @C 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^E:?JFC=]4@>^%2K6H6==A:4<=:?8Qm9EEADi^^E:?JFC=]4@>^%2K6H6==A:4<=:?8k^2mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8m*@F?8 =:76 8@=7 E@FC?2>6?Ek^DEC@?8mk^Am People are also reading… Marion Police identify suspect in Friday pursuit, search 94-year-old woman's death at Va. assisted living facility ruled a homicide Smyth teacher represents region as Virginia Lottery awards public schools proceeds Chasing greatness: Hunter Trivette believes that's making connections with students Upgraded crosswalks at Chilhowie schools expected to enhance student, citizen safety Marion pediatrician, state Health Department express support for vaccines Appalachian Center for Hope sees opening treatment center as just the first step A dozen years after closure, construction begins on McMullin Bridge's replacement Chilhowie explores adding vehicle charging station Hayden Panettiere, best know for her roles in 'Heroes' and 'Nashville', dies at 36 Will winter be snowy, stormy or mild? Farmers' Almanac forecast by region Chilhowie food pantry receives grant that allows the nonprofit 'to dream' Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker SWVA's newest in-patient addiction treatment center receives license, readies to open Graham, Cooley to be celebrated at Second Friday ArtWalk kAm%2K6H6== *@F?8 {:76 H:== 9@=5 :ED 2??F2= 8@=7 E@FC?2>6?E 7F?5 C2:D6C @? pF8] a` 2E %2K6H6== r@F?EJ r@F?ECJ r=F3] #68:DEC2E:@? :D 2E 6:89E 2> 2?5 A=2J DE2CED 2E ?:?6] U?3DAjt?ECJ 766 :D Sfd A6C A=2J6C @C Sb__ A6C 7@FC\A6CD@? E62>] u@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? @C E@ 6?E6C 6>2:= k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@iD2HJ6CD`hgbo8>2:=]4@>QmD2HJ6CD`hgbo8>2:=]4@>k^2m]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mu2== D@446Ck^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm%96 %2K6H6== #64C62E:@? s6A2CE>6?E :D ?@H E2<:?8 C68:DEC2E:@?D 7@C :ED 72== D@446C AC@8C2>] %96 =628F6 :D @A6? E@ J@F?8DE6CD AC6\< E9CF 6:89E9 8C256] {2E6 C68:DEC2E:@? 4FE @77 :D $6AE] ` 2?5 E96 4@DE :D Sc_ A6C A=2J6C] u2>:=J 5:D4@F?ED 2C6 2G2:=23=6] %96 D62D@? H:== CF? 7C@> $6AE] `_ E@ ~4E] aa] %@ C68:DE6C 2 A=2J6C @C 7@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 42== afe\hfh\dh_h]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8m~A6? 9@FD6k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%96 %2K6H6== r@F?EJ p:CA@CE H:== 36 9@DE:?8 2? ~A6? w@FD6 @? pF8FDE aa] (6 H:== 36 92G:?8 D6G6C2= 24E:G:E:6D :?4=F5:?8 3@F?46 9@FD6D 7@C E96 <:5D[ 7@@5 ECF4<D[ 2:C4C27E 5:DA=2JD[ =:G6 >FD:4 2?5 H:== 7:?:D9 E96 6G6?:?8 H:E9 2 7C66 D9@H:?8 @7 E96 @C:8:?2= %@A vF?]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Massachusetts Advocate Fasts for 15 Days to Protest Food Stamp Cuts Ukraine unleashes hundreds of drones across Russia Ukraine unleashes hundreds of drones across Russia Hokies' Jackson on the offensive line Hokies' Jackson on the offensive line Americans spending less amid war in Iran Americans spending less amid war in Iran