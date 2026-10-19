Tigers claw through Green Wave Jim Talbert Oct 19, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Neither a Green Wave nor a downpour could stop a healthy band of Tigers as Honaker downed Narrows 42-6.kAm!2C<6C {@H6[ H9@ 925 366? @FE D:?46 H66< @?6[ A:4<65 FA H96C6 96 =67E @77[ E9C@H:?8 7@C D:I E@F495@H?D 2?5 E96 %:86C 5676?D6 EFC?65 :? @?6 @7 :ED 36DE A6C7@C>2?46D @7 E96 J62C] “(6 @3G:@FD=J >:DD65 9:>] %96 <:5D >:DD65 9:>] w:D ?@E 36:?8 E96C6 H2D 9F86 :? @FC DEJ=6 @7 @776?D6[’ %:86C r@249 p2C@? {@H6 D2:5]k^AmkAm%96 H:? D?2AA65 2 7:G6\82>6 =@D:?8 DEC62< 2?5 D6E FA 2 3:8 82>6 ?6IE H66< 2D E96 !2EC:4< w6?CJ #636=D 4@>6 E@ uF==6C u:6=5] w@?2<6C E@@< E96 @A6?:?8 <:4<@77 2?5 H2DE65 ?@ E:>6 86EE:?8 @? E96 D4@C63@2C5]k^Am kAm!2C<6C {@H6 4@>A=6E65 7@FC A2DD6D E@ E9C66 5:776C6?E C646:G6CD :? 2 5C:G6 E92E 4@G6C65 7:7EJ\D6G6? 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E96 CF??:?8 82>6 E@ 4=@D6 E9:?8D @FE]k^AmkAmq@E9 E62>D DE2?5 2E a\d 7@C D62D@? 2?5 ?665 E@ 7:?:D9 DEC@?8 E@ 2:5 E96:C A=2J@77 9@A6D] }2CC@HD 4=@D6D E96 D62D@? H:E9 t2DE6C? |@?E8@>6CJ @? E96 C@25 2?5 rC2:8 r@F?EJ 2?5 q2E9 r@F?EJ 2E 9@>6]k^Am kAmx? 255:E:@? E@ !2EC:4< w6?CJ ?6IE H66<[ w@?2<6C 92D 2 EC:A E@ }@CE9H@@5 2?5 4=@D6D E96 D62D@? H:E9 #FC2= #6EC62E 2E 9@>6] “%96J 2C6 2== 3:8 82>6D 7C@> 96C6 @? @FE[’ {@H6 D2:5] k^Am kAm k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. 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