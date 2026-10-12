Work continuing on school drainage project Jim Talbert Oct 12, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Work is nearing completion on the pond at Richlands Elementary.kAm r@F?EJ t?8:?66C z6? sF?7@C5 FA52E65 E96 3@2C5 @7 DFA6CG:D@CD 2E E96:C ~4E] e >66E:?8 @? E96 5C2:?286 H@C< 2E E96 D49@@=] w6 D2:5 E96 4@?EC24E@C 925 H2:E65 23@FE 2 >@?E9 E@ 86E E96 DECF4EFC6 7@C E96 A@?5 >256]k^AmkAmsF?7@C5 D2:5 E96 4@?EC24E@C H2D 2?E:4:A2E:?8 92G:?8 E96 A@?5 7:?:D965 3J >:5\ ~4E@36C] w6 E@=5 E96 3@2C5 96 :D >66E:?8 H:E9 D49@@= @77:4:2=D E@ 5:D4FDD @E96C AC@;64ED E92E H:== C65F46 E96 7=@@5:?8 2E E96 D49@@=]k^AmkAm%96 4@F?EJ 92D 366? 4@==23@C2E:?8 H:E9 E96 D49@@= DJDE6> 2?5 E96 E@H? @7 #:49=2?5D E@ :>AC@G6 5C2:?286 @? E96 D49@@= AC@A6CEJ] #:49=2?5D t=6>6?E2CJ 7=@@565 5FC:?8 wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6 2?5 E96 6?E:C6 D49@@= 4@>A=6I 92D 925 :DDF6D H:E9 H2E6C :? E96 A2DE]k^Am People are also reading… Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Celebration of Life: Ridgerunner shares the transformation she witnesses Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat Tagged and Sent Out: Citizen scientists at Hungry Mother release monarchs Naming ceremony: Bland County Sheriff's Office's new K9's name honors partnership Goodwill opening Tazewell store Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum Remembering, living: Smyth Recovery Court vigil features stories of hope Access to Beauty: VDOT celebrates Elk Garden trailhead parking improvements Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum Virginia football rallies for come-from-behind win over Syracuse 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game Grants closing Richlands store kAm,x? @E96C 24E:@? E96 3@2C5i.k^AmkAmY#646:G65 2? FA52E6 7C@> sF?7@C5 @? AC@3=6>D H:E9 D6G6C2= 4@F?EJ C@25D]k^AmkAmYpAAC@G65 DFAA@CE 28C66>6?ED 7@C E96 !$p’D !@429@?E2D 2?5 u2==D |:==D H2E6C DJDE6> :>AC@G6>6?E AC@;64ED 2?5 2 H2DE6H2E6C EC62E>6?E :>AC@G6>6?E AC@;64E]k^AmkAmYp5@AE65 2 8C:6G2?46 AC@465FC6 2?5 2 5:D4C:>:?2E:@? A@=:4J]k^AmkAmYpAAC@G65 Sea[f__ 7@C E96 AFC492D6 @7 2 7:C6 2AA2C2EFD 7@C %2K6H6== r@F?EJ u:C6 r@>A2?J] %96 2AA2C2EFD H:== 36 9@FD65 2E q2AE:DE '2==6J $E2E:@? 2?5 H:== C6A=246 2? 2AA2C2EFD E92E H2D 52>2865]k^Am kAmYpAAC@G65 Sb[___ 7@C :?DFC2?46 7@C E96 3F:=5:?8 7@C E96 ?6H %2K6H6== r@F?EJ u:C6 r@>A2?J]k^AmkAmYpAAC@G65 FA E@ Sad[___ E@ 4@??64E E96 u2:C8C@F?5D E@ E96 E@H? @7 %2K6H6==’D D6H6C DJDE6>]k^AmkAmYp5;@FC?65 F?E:= }@G] d 2E 7@FC A>]k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video A1 Minute! October 12, 2026: Richmond Folk Festival; Korn Ferry Tour Championship; Henrico’s Cactus House When does Daylight Saving Time end in 2026? Here's when clocks fall back When does Daylight Saving Time end in 2026? Here's when clocks fall back Suspected plague case highlights Russia’s inherited Soviet-era culture of secrecy Suspected plague case highlights Russia’s inherited Soviet-era culture of secrecy Pentagon Says Firing Squad Execution Will Be Livestreamed Pentagon Says Firing Squad Execution Will Be Livestreamed