Volleyball teams entering home stretch Jim Talbert Oct 19, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VOLLEYBALLkAmkDEC@?8m&?:@? b[ #:49=2?5D _k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmt>:=J qC@4< DEF7765 E96 DE2E D966E H:E9 af 2DD:DED[ `_ 5:8D 2?5 7:G6 <:==D 2D E96 &?:@? q62CD C64@C565 2 ad\`b[ ad\`g[ ad\`_ ?@?\5:DEC:4E EC:F>A9 @G6C E96 q=F6 %@C?25@ @7 #:49=2?5D]k^AmkAmt>:=J {2DE6C W6:89E <:==DX[ zJ?=66 y@9?D@? WD6G6? <:==DX[ u2:E9 #:636 W6:89E <:==D[ D:I 5:8DX[ y@D:6 !C6H:EE W?:?6 <:==D[ 7@FC 5:8DX 2?5 %2EF> |@C82? Wa_ 5:8D[ E9C66 246DX H6C6 :?DECF>6?E2= 2D H6== :? &?:@? :>AC@G:?8 E@ `a\g]k^Am kAm#:49=2?5D Wd\``X H2D =65 3J qCJ?? qC665:?8’D 7@FC <:==D[ |255:6 (633’D D6G6? 2DD:DED 2?5 pG2 {6DE6C’D `e 5:8D]k^Am People are also reading… Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum EO presents Bishops with Community Champion Award Frank Beamer reflects on eve of 80th birthday Remembering, living: Smyth Recovery Court vigil features stories of hope Goodwill opening Tazewell store Somic expansion approved by town Trump’s ‘new era of animal welfare’ excludes almost all farm animals Virginia football falls as upset bid comes up short against No. 24 SMU, Jennings Feels Like Home: Lewis' Country Store prepares to open in Chilhowie Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections LL Cool J finds a new place to ply his ‘NCIS’ skills New Virginia Tech president Linton is 'all in on athletics' kAmkDEC@?8m{632?@? b[ #:49=2?5D _k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmz2JE:6 {2>A<:? =:E :E FA H:E9 7:G6 246D[ 7:G6 <:==D 2?5 EH@ 3=@4<D 2D E96 {632?@? !:@?66CD A@DE65 2 ad\`h[ ad\aa[ ad\`c $@FE9H6DE s:DEC:4E H:? @G6C #:49=2?5D]k^AmkAmy2:5J? u:6=5D W`c 5:8D[ `b <:==D[ ?:?6 2DD:DEDX[ r2C=66 x?8C2> Wa_ 2DD:DED[ `a 5:8DX[ p33J |F==:?D W6:89E <:==DX 2?5 z6?=:6 u:6=5D Waf 5:8DX H6C6 ?@E6H@CE9J 7@C E96:C A6C7@C>2?46D E@@]k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Over 70% Of Americans Think The US Is On The “Wrong Track” Bend, OR school shooting: Community mourning day after tragic incident Bend, OR school shooting: Community mourning day after tragic incident Trump-like name-calling impacting midterm election campaigns Trump-like name-calling impacting midterm election campaigns Trump donor sues Kimberly Guilfoyle, alleges defamation amid new allegations Trump donor sues Kimberly Guilfoyle, alleges defamation amid new allegations