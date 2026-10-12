Eagles soar over Bulldogs Jim Talbert Oct 12, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Southern Gap scored on its first offensive play and never slowed down in a 71-34 win over Tazewell.kAmq69:?5 2 G6E6C2? @776?D:G6 =:?6[ E96 t28=6D D4@C65 @? E96:C 7:CDE 7@FC A@DD6DD:@?D 2?5 25565 2 A:4< D:I E@ 86E :? 7C@?E bc\f >:5H2J E9C@F89 E96 D64@?5 A6C:@5] %2K6H6== 32EE=65 324< 369:?5 2 C6>2C<23=6 A6C7@C>2?46 7C@> #@33:6 v2==@H2J[ H9@ E9C6H E9C66 E@F495@H? A2DD6D :? E96 7:CDE 92=7]k^AmkAm%96 qF==5@8 5676?D6 925 ?@ 2?DH6CD 7@C E96 t28=6 8C@F?5 E92E AC@5F465 dbg J2C5D CFD9:?8 7@C E96 82>6] bhe @7 E92E 42>6 :? E96 7:CDE 92=7 2D $@FE96C? v2A AFE 7:7EJ A@:?ED @? E96 3@2C5]k^Am kAmq=2?<6?D9:A 7:?:D965 E96 82>6 H:E9 aae J2C5D 2?5 2 A2:C @7 E@F495@H?D] p:56? q2<6C H2D E96 E@F495@H? >2<6C[ 244@F?E:?8 7@C 7:G6 :? E96 82>6 2?5 `gd J2C5D] “%96J ;F>A65 @? 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H:E9 5:DEC:4E 82>6D DE2CE:?8 H:E9 |2C:@? 7@C w@>64@>:?8 ?6IE H66<] (9:=6 E96 =@DD E@ $@FE96C? v2A >2J 92G6 :>A24E65 E96 qF==5@8D A=2J@77 492?46D[ E96J C6>2:? F?56762E65 :? 5:DEC:4E A=2J]k^Am kAm k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video A1 Minute! 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