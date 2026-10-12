G-Men take down Cougars Jim Talbert Oct 12, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bluefield Va. – It was an almost perfect Homecoming as Graham romped past Pulaski 51-13.kAm|@C?:?8 C2:? 6?565 3J ?@@? 2?5 @E96C E92? 2 7:6C46 H:?5[ =:EE=6 DE@@5 :? E96 H2J @7 2 v\|2? G:4E@CJ] %96 v\|6? =65 E96 r@F82CD cc\_ 2E E96 92=7 2?5 324<FA A=2J6CD 8@E :? E96 24E:@? :? E96 D64@?5 92=7]k^AmkAmvC292> @A6?65 E96 82>6 H:E9 2 D:I\A=2J[ D6G6?EJ\EH@ J2C5[ 5C:G6 E92E 6?565 H:E9 2 7@FC\J2C5 E@F495@H? CF? 3J v286 !2=>6C] v2CC6EE !2=>6C 9@@<65 FA H:E9 py qC25D92H 7@C E96 D64@?5 v\|2? E@F495@H?]k^AmkAmy2’G@? {2?6’D 7@FC\J2C5 CF? >256 :E a`\_ 27E6C @?6 BF2CE6C] !F=2D<: 72:=65 E@ 7:6=5 E96 <:4<@77 7@==@H:?8 E96 E9:C5 vC292> D4@C6 2?5 E96 v\|6? C64@G6C65 2E E96 r@F82C ``] %96 !F=2D<: 5676?D6 DE:776?65 27E6C 2 A6?2=EJ AFD965 vC292> 324< E6? J2C5D]k^Am People are also reading… Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Celebration of Life: Ridgerunner shares the transformation she witnesses Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat Tagged and Sent Out: Citizen scientists at Hungry Mother release monarchs Naming ceremony: Bland County Sheriff's Office's new K9's name honors partnership Goodwill opening Tazewell store Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum Remembering, living: Smyth Recovery Court vigil features stories of hope Access to Beauty: VDOT celebrates Elk Garden trailhead parking improvements Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum Virginia football rallies for come-from-behind win over Syracuse 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game Grants closing Richlands store kAmp 7:6=5 8@2= 2EE6>AE :?E@ E96 H:?5 H2D E96 @?=J E:>6 vC292> >:DD65 D4@C:?8 @? E96:C 7:CDE 7@FC 2EE6>AED] p7E6C 2 D276EJ[ !F=2D<:’D D9@CE <:4< 82G6 E96 v\|6? E96 32== 2E E96 7@CEJ 2?5 v2CC6EE !2=>6C 4@??64E65 H:E9 r2>A36== u:I E@ >2<6 :E b_\_]k^AmkAm y2G@? {2?6 2?5 v286 !2=>6C D4@C65 367@C6 92=7E:>6 2?5 E96 D64@?5 92=7 H2D A=2J65 H:E9 2 4@?E:?F@FD 4=@4<] vC292>’D DE2CE6CD 5:5 ?@E A=2J :? E96 D64@?5 92=7[ 2?5 2== @7 E96 C6D6CG6D D2H 24E:@?]k^AmkAm “x 2AAC64:2E6 %@?J WvC292> r@249 !2=>6CX[ DF33:?8 8FJD @FE 2?5 8:G:?8 @FC <:5D E96 492?46 E@ A=2J D@>6 32==[’ !F=2D<: r@249 r2> p<6CD D2:5] %96 r@F82CD 42>6 E@ q=F67:6=5 DECF88=:?8 H:E9 2 _\d C64@C5 2?5 5C6DD65 E9:CEJ\E9C66 ;F?:@C G2CD:EJ A=2J6CD]k^Am kAmp7E6C {2?6 @A6?65 E96 D64@?5 92=7 H:E9 2 E@F495@H?[ y24<D@? $BF:C6D 3C@<6 =@@D6 @? 2? g_\J2C5 52D9 2?5 8@E E96 r@F82CD @? E96 3@2C5] #29J66> y@?6D 42AA65 @77 E96 D4@C:?8 H:E9 2 b`\J2C5 CF? =2E6 :? E96 82>6]k^AmkAmp<6CD D2:5 96 E2=<65 E@ 9:D <:5D 23@FE 4@FC286 2E E96 92=7] “vC292> :D 2 3:8[ A9JD:42=[ 2E9=6E:4 E62>[ >F49 =:<6 $2=6> 2?5 !2EC:4< w6?CJ[ H9@ H6 DE:== 92G6 E@ A=2J] *@F’G6 8@E E@ 92G6 4@FC286 E@ 7246 E62>D =:<6 E92E[’ 96 D2:5]k^AmkAmvC292> :>AC@G65 E@ d\` H:E9 E96 H:? 2?5 92D ?@H H@? 7@FC 82>6D :? 2 C@H D:?46 =@D:?8 E@ w6C:E286 :? H66< EH@] %96 v\|6? 9:E E96 C@25 E@ 7246 5:DEC:4E @AA@?6?ED '2] w:89[ {632?@?[ 2?5 %2K6H6== @G6C E96 ?6IE E9C66 H66<D] %96J 4=@D6 E96 D62D@? 282:?DE #:49=2?5D 2E %2K6H6==]k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video A1 Minute! October 12, 2026: Richmond Folk Festival; Korn Ferry Tour Championship; Henrico’s Cactus House When does Daylight Saving Time end in 2026? Here's when clocks fall back When does Daylight Saving Time end in 2026? Here's when clocks fall back Suspected plague case highlights Russia’s inherited Soviet-era culture of secrecy Suspected plague case highlights Russia’s inherited Soviet-era culture of secrecy Pentagon Says Firing Squad Execution Will Be Livestreamed Pentagon Says Firing Squad Execution Will Be Livestreamed