Community events for week of Oct. 14 Jim Talbert Oct 12, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Richlands Recreation Department is holding registration for youth basketball and volleyball. Children may register for basketball until Nov. 11 and for volleyball until Dec. 6. kAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m%FC<6J %C@E d<k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%2K6H6== %@52J H:== 9@DE :ED 2??F2= %FC<6J %C@E dz %92?<D8:G:?8 >@C?:?8 @? |2:? $EC66E] s@?2E6 E@ E96 p r9:=5 $92== {625 %96> 7@@5 A2?ECJ] %96C6 H:== 36 2H2C5D 7@C C246 H:??6CD[ 4@DEF>6 4@?E6DE 2?5 >@DE 7@@5 :E6>D 5@?2E65]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^Am People are also reading… Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Celebration of Life: Ridgerunner shares the transformation she witnesses Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat Tagged and Sent Out: Citizen scientists at Hungry Mother release monarchs Naming ceremony: Bland County Sheriff's Office's new K9's name honors partnership Goodwill opening Tazewell store Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum Remembering, living: Smyth Recovery Court vigil features stories of hope Access to Beauty: VDOT celebrates Elk Garden trailhead parking improvements Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum Virginia football rallies for come-from-behind win over Syracuse 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game Grants closing Richlands store kAmkDEC@?8my6H6== #:586 w2F?E65 |2?D:@?k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%96 y6H6== #:586 w2F?E65 |2?D:@? 2E ``fg y6H6== |2:? #@25 H:== 36 @A6? ~4E] h\`_[ `e\`f[ ab\ac 2?5 b_\b` 7C@> 6:89E A> F?E:= EH@ 2>kDEC@?8m]k^DEC@?8m p5>:DD:@? :D S`_ 7@C 25F=ED[ Sd 7@C 49:=5C6? 2?5 49:=5C6? 7:G6 2C6 25>:EE65 7C66]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mw@>64@>:?8 !2C256k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm%96 %2K6H6== w:89 $49@@= w@>64@>:?8 A2C256 :D D6E 7@C ~4E] `d DE2CE:?8 2E eib_ A>] %96 A2C256 H:== DE2CE 2E E96 =:EE=6 =628F6 7:6=5 2?5 6?5 2E E96 7@@E32== 7:6=5]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mw2CCJ !@EE6C }:89Ek^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%96 %2K6H6== %C2:? $E2E:@? 2?5 ':D:E@CD r6?E6C H:== 9@DE :ED D64@?5 2??F2= w2CCJ !@EE6C }:89E ~4E] ac]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8mw:36C?2E:@?k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmw:36C?2E:@? a_ae 762EFC:?8 r@5J t=DH:4< 2?5 E96 u2=D6 %66E9[ r=F4< w@FD6 #6?68256D 2?5 qC:E?6J |F==:?D 32?5 H:== 36 96=5 2E vC66?H2J !2C< :? #:49=2?5D ~4E] ac 7C@> u:G6 F?E:= ?:?6 A>] %96C6 H:== 2=D@ 36 2 w2==@H66? r@DEF>6 4@?E6DE 2?5 2 366C 82C56? 7C@> s2>2D4FD qC6H6CJ] k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8m$6?:@C D276EJ 52Jk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%2K6H6== r@F?EJ %#xps H:== 9@DE $6?:@C $276EJ s2J 2E }F4<@==D w2== 2E E96 %2K6H6== u2:C8C@F?5D ~4E] a` 7C@> ?:?6 2> F?E:= `aib_ A>] %96C6 H:== 36 G6?5@CD[ 82>6D 2?5 AC:K6D 2?5 =F?49]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video A1 Minute! October 12, 2026: Richmond Folk Festival; Korn Ferry Tour Championship; Henrico’s Cactus House When does Daylight Saving Time end in 2026? Here's when clocks fall back When does Daylight Saving Time end in 2026? Here's when clocks fall back Suspected plague case highlights Russia’s inherited Soviet-era culture of secrecy Suspected plague case highlights Russia’s inherited Soviet-era culture of secrecy Pentagon Says Firing Squad Execution Will Be Livestreamed Pentagon Says Firing Squad Execution Will Be Livestreamed