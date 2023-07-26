Atkins Elementary School

Atkins Elementary School will welcome parents of all children grades PreK-5 attending AES to a Meet the Teacher Night on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 4-6 p.m. School will begin Aug. 8 at 8:30.

The building will open daily at 7:30 a.m. Any student arriving before 8:15 a.m. should report to the gym. Students will go to their classroom at 8:15, and the tardy bell will ring at 8:30. Anyone coming after 8:30 will be considered late.

Parent pick-up and first bus students will dismiss at 3:05 p.m. daily.

Students may view their classroom assignments on the front door Thursday, Aug. 3.

Parents of kindergarten students and those students new to the Atkins community are encouraged to come to the school to enroll their children by Aug. 1. To enter kindergarten, students must be five years old on or before Sept. 30. Children must have up-to-date physical, immunization records, and a birth certificate for enrollment. AES’s office hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call the school at 276-783-3366 if you have questions.

Chilhowie Elementary School Chilhowie Elementary School will hold Back-To-School-Night on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 5-8 p.m. for students in grades K-5. Upon arrival, enter the library through the parent pick-up porch to receive your homeroom teacher assignment.

We ask that all kindergarten or “new to our school” parents/guardians meet us in the gym at 5:15 for a brief introduction. All others may report directly to classrooms between 5-7:45 p.m.

Registration for kindergarten students and new students coming to CES should be completed as soon as possible. The office is open each day between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Children who will be five years of age on or before Sept. 30 are eligible to begin kindergarten. If you have not yet registered your child for kindergarten, come by the school during office hours. You will need to bring the following documents for registration: your child/student’s physical form, immunization record, and birth certificate.

School will begin Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Marion Elementary School The faculty and staff of Marion Elementary School are excited about the new school year. Our Open House is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 3, from 3-6 p.m. All students and families are encouraged to drop by the school to meet their teachers and visit their classrooms. Students are welcome to bring their school supplies during Open House.

Children who will be five years of age on or before Sept. 30 are eligible to begin kindergarten. Parents who still need to register their child for kindergarten should come to the school as soon as possible to complete the registration paperwork. The school must have the child’s physical form, immunization record, and birth certificate to enroll a student.

If you have questions about the new school year, do not hesitate to call the school at 783-3021. We look forward to a great school year.

Oak Point Elementary School Oak Point Elementary School is excited for our upcoming school year. Back-to-School Registration and Open House for students and their parents will be held on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 3-6 p.m. This time will be an excellent opportunity to meet your child’s teacher and discuss the upcoming school year. Classroom supply lists, information about the school, and information about your child’s new grade level will be distributed at Open House.

Parents are encouraged to register their kindergarteners and any students new to OPES before school starts on Aug. 8. When you register your child, please bring a copy of the immunization record, birth certificate, and Virginia physical form filled out by your child’s doctor.

Homeroom teacher assignments will be available at Open House. School supply lists are already available on the school website at https://opes.scsb.org/, at Marion’s Walmart, and at other local businesses selling school supplies.

Call us at 276-783-2609 if you have any questions. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday prior to school starting on Aug. 8. We look forward to a great year at Oak Point Elementary School.

Rich Valley Elementary School Registration for kindergarten and other new students coming to Rich Valley Elementary School should be completed prior to the opening of school on Tuesday, Aug. 8. When parents register their child, they should bring their child’s birth certificate, physical examination report, and immunization record. Any parent or guardian who needs information regarding registration should call the school at 276-624-3314.

All students and parents are invited to attend a Back to School open house on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 3-5 p.m. Students and parents may visit classrooms, meet the teachers, and find out the school supplies the child will need for the school year.

RVES hours will remain the same as last year. Any students arriving before 8:20 are to report to the cafeteria. Students will report to their classroom by 8:20, and the tardy bell will ring at 8:30. Anyone arriving after 8:30 will be considered tardy and must check in at the office. The end of the school day bell will ring at 3:05. Students riding first bell buses will be released at that time. The bell for parent pick-up and bus duty students will ring at 3:08.

Saltville Elementary School An Open House will be held at Saltville Elementary School on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 3-5 p.m. This time is a great opportunity for parents and students to visit classrooms and meet the teachers to ensure a smooth transition back to school. SES staff will be in the gym to provide information and assistance with classroom assignments.

If your child is a pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, or a new student and has not registered, come by the school Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to register your child. A birth certificate, physical, and immunization records are required for a child to attend any public school in the state of Virginia. School will begin Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 8:30 a.m. We look forward to seeing you!

Sugar Grove Elementary School

Sugar Grove Elementary School’s students and parents are invited to our annual Back to School Night on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 4-6 p.m. This is an excellent opportunity to meet your child’s teacher and kick off a successful school year.

Registration for new students attending SGES should be completed prior to the first day of school. If your child is a pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, or a new student and has not registered, come by the school, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., to register your child. A birth certificate, physical, and immunization records are required for a child to attend any public school in the state of Virginia.

Our first day of school is Tuesday, Aug. 8. If you have questions, call us at 276-677-3311. We look forward to seeing you soon.

Chilhowie Middle School

Chilhowie Middle School students will report to school and pay fees on opening day, Tuesday, Aug. 8. Students who are new to the Chilhowie area should come to the school prior to Aug. 8 to register and arrange their schedules for the school year. The school office will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each weekday until school begins.

Chilhowie Middle School will host a sixth-grade orientation on Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 4:30-6:30. The sixth-grade orientation will begin promptly at 4:30 in the middle school gym.

An open house for seventh- and eighth-grade students and their parents is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 3, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. as well. Students and parents may come to the school during this two-hour window to pick up schedules and meet their teachers.

Schedules will be available for pick up at the school between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each weekday as of July 17.

Marion Middle School

Marion Middle School faculty and staff would like to welcome our students back to the building for the start of our 85th year of learning. Registration, acceptance of fees, and distribution of schedules will be conducted in the main office from Tuesday, Aug. 1, through Thursday, Aug. 3, from 9 a.m. till 1:30 p.m. daily, or at Open House. Students will receive their schedules upon payment of fees.

Open House will be held on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 3-6 p.m. Students and parents are invited to attend the information session to be held by the administration at 4:30 p.m. in the auditorium. This is an excellent opportunity for students and parents to tour the school and meet the faculty and staff. Members of our student council will also be present to answer your students’ questions about our school. The school supply list can be found on the MMS website at https://mms.scsb.org/ or in the main office. Parents can also sign up for our weekly Parent Update emails through the school website.

The 2023-2024 school year will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 8. If parents have any questions, call the office at 783-4466. We look forward to building strong relationships with our students and families in the coming year.

Northwood Middle School Northwood Middle School will host back-to-school night on Thursday, Aug. 3. Parents and students are invited to drop in between the hours of 3-6 p.m. to pay fees, fill out the required paperwork, and visit teachers in their classrooms. Homeroom lists will be posted in the lobby. Parents will pay fees in the homeroom teacher’s room. Schedules will be given out on back-to-school night. If you are unable to attend, students will receive their schedules on the first day of school, which is Tuesday, Aug. 8. Students should arrive by 8:15 daily. Welcome back!

Chilhowie High School Open House and 9th Grade/New Student Orientation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 3-6 p.m. We welcome freshmen and new students specifically, from 4:30-6 p.m., beginning with a presentation in the gym at 4:30 p.m. Student schedules were mailed to all students the week of July 17. Schedule changes may be made according to the following schedule (9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the days listed): rising seniors on July 24, rising juniors on July 25, rising sophomores on July 26, and rising freshmen on July 27. Open House and Orientation is an excellent time to pick up schedules, meet teachers, tour the building, and secure Chromebooks ($20 annual fee required).

Transfer students new to the system should come to the school prior to Aug. 4 to arrange their schedule for the 2023-2024 school year. The office is currently open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each weekday. Office hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Aug. 1.

A locker fee of $5 can be paid during homeroom period once school begins, or at Open House. Student parking permits will be sold beginning Aug. 9; forms are available in the main office ($10 per year; senior privilege parking is $20 per year). All other fees will be paid in individual classes. For other information, parents may call the school at 276-646-8966.

Marion Senior High School Marion Senior High School welcomes all students back to school and hopes everyone had a wonderful summer. Please read the following for important upcoming dates and information.

Sophomores and seniors may change class schedules in the counseling office from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 26. Freshmen and juniors may change class schedules in the counseling office from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 27.

All students, who are new to MSHS, are encouraged to register at MSHS during the week of July 24-28. The school is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. If you do not need to change classes or speak to a counselor before school begins, all students will report to their homerooms on Tuesday, Aug. 8, by 8:20 a.m. Final schedules will be given to students on the first day of school in homerooms. If there are issues with students’ final schedules, there will be opportunities to speak to the counselors during the first few days of school to address those concerns.

Back-to-School Night is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 3, from 5–8 p.m. There will be an orientation session at 5:30 for all ninth-grade students and new students in the auditorium. There will also be a meeting of rising seniors and parents at 7:30 in the auditorium. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the senior trip, graduation supplies, and fundraising. All students may attend the Back-to-School night and visit with teachers, receive course requirements, and supply needs.

All students may pay a $5 locker fee and a $20 annual Chromebook fee in the library or cafeteria during the Back-to-School night, or these fees may be paid to homeroom teachers at the start of school. All other fees will be paid in specific classes where fees are required.

Northwood High School

Back-to-School Open House will be held on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 6- 7:30 p.m. Students who will be in the ninth grade or that are new to Northwood High School will have an orientation in the auditorium from 6-6:30 p.m. This orientation is an excellent time to pick up schedules, meet teachers, and tour the building.

At 6:30 p.m., all NHS students and parents/guardians will be able to meet the teachers during an abbreviated mock schedule. At this time, teachers will be available to provide information about their classes. There will be no schedule changes during Back-to-School Night. At approximately 7:15 p.m., following the abbreviated mock schedule, there will be a senior parents’ meeting in the auditorium. This meeting will be used to discuss senior trip(s), graduation supplies, and fundraising.

Student schedules were mailed to all students on July 18. Schedule changes may be made according to the following schedule: rising seniors, July 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rising juniors on July 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rising sophomores on July 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and rising freshmen on July 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at NHS.

Transfer students new to the system should come to the school prior to Aug. 1 to arrange their schedule for the 2023-24 school year. The office will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each weekday before school opens.

The VHSL Fall sports rules meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m. in the auditorium. All fall sports athletes and at least one parent are required to attend.

A locker fee of $5 should be paid to the homeroom teacher on the first day of school. Other fees will be paid in the respective classes in which they are required. Parking fees are $10 in front of the school and $5 at the pool parking area. The students at NHS are issued Chromebooks and are required to pay a yearly fee of $20. Chromebooks will not be issued until the first day of school. For other information, parents/guardians may call the school at 276-496-7751.

Smyth Career and Technology Center

The faculty and staff of the Smyth Career and Technology Center will welcome new and returning students and their parents on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 3-6 p.m. Prospective students and their parents are welcome to tour the Smyth Career and Technology Center and meet with individual program instructors to obtain information in regard to course content and dual enrollment opportunities. Lab fees may also be paid at this time.