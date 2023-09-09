Open Door Community (formerly HOPE Helping Overcome Poverty's Existence) in Wytheville will be installing solar panels on Thursday, Sept. 14 and is inviting students and members of the community to assist and learn.

“Here at our downtown Wytheville office campus we are working with Secure Solar Futures, an experienced solar developer based in Staunton on the installation of some 130 panels in a 45 kW system on both our buildings, along with a Level 2 EV charging station,” said Andy Kegley, executive director of Open Door Community, in a news release about the event. “SSF is completing solar installations at multiple school sites in southwest Virginia, and we’re very fortunate to have this opportunity for a highly visible and super practical demonstration here on Main Street Wytheville.”

“One of the goals of this project is leveraging our visibility here at the corner of Main Street and Lee Highway, across from Food City, while also helping to educate folks on the many benefits,” Kegley said. “As we gather all the materials and begin mobilization of the crew to do this installation, we are planning on a ‘Solar Barn Raising’. We will have Secure Solar Future’s electrical contractor and others here explaining the system, how it’s constructed, career possibilities, and a bit of hands-on nuts and bolts. For students who sign a release and are over 18, they will be able to take a lift up on the roof to see the panels.”

Jordan Stidham, acting director for Open Door Community, said that student groups are lined up for the event which will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The solar panels should be ready to place on the roof around 2 p.m. Students younger than 18 are welcome to attend and observe.

The organization will also provide lunch from the Open Door Café.

Open Door Community is installing these solar arrays and electric vehicle charging station this year thanks to an agreement with Secure Solar Futures and an anonymous foundation grant of $40,000.

Secure Solar Futures, a provider of on-site clean energy to schools, hospitals, and businesses, has signed a 25-year Solar Power Purchase Agreement with Open Door Community for two rooftop solar arrays and the electric vehicle charging station.

Stidham said that the EV charging station will be set up later using power from the solar array.

Open Door Community put a new roof on its building in 2020 and took out the 40-year-old obsolete heating system, Kegley said. Most of the heating units were no longer functioning so the building was often either too cold or too hot.

The new roofing project provided the opportunity to pursue solar power, Kegley said, which aligns with the organization’s value of both economic and environmental sustainability.

“It has been a goal of mine for a long time to install a more sustainable energy system,” Kegley said. “We talked about solar power and got in touch with Secure Solar Futures in Staunton that loves working with non-profits to help save money and make climate change less scary.”

Kegley said they came up with proposals a year ago and work is set to get underway this spring.

HOPE was established 30 years ago to fulfill the challenge of its name - to reduce the conditions contributing to poverty in Southwest Virginia. It is a non-profit charitable organization breaking generational poverty through enhanced food access and housing stability. Open Door Community serves Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth, and Wythe counties and the city of Galax.

“Stewardship is a core value of our organization. We strive to be good stewards of both donor contributions and the natural environment,” said Kegley in an announcement about the project. “Solar power will reduce our operating cost structure to help deliver our zero hunger and housing-first services more efficiently to more people in need while helping us use clean energy.”

Together, both solar arrays will have a production capacity of about 58 kilowatts and will save Open Door Community $7,500 in energy costs per year, or more than $200,000 over the life of the solar agreement.

By using clean energy, each year solar panels at both locations will produce enough energy to power seven average Virginia homes and offset enough grid power to avoid 34.2 metric tons of carbon emissions, as much carbon as would be sequestered by 40.5 acres of forest.

Find out more about Open Door Community on Facebook at HOPE (Helping Overcome Poverty's Existence) (Open Door Community). Call 276-228-6280. The office is located at 680 W. Main Street in Wytheville.